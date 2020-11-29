Credit union names employee of month
Eric Rodriquez has been named employee of the month by East Texas Professional Credit Union.
Rodriquez booked $724,001 in loans, which was 36% of the branch’s total, according to the credit union. He also had $231,295 of recaptures — 24% of the branch’s total recaps.
Rodriquez is well respected by his peers and continues to give excellent member service, according to the credit union.
East Texas Professional Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with a membership base of more than 74,000 people. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in Anderson, Angelina, northern Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Smith and Upshur counties.
Byrider franchise receives award
Byrider, a buy-here pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, has presented its franchise of the year award to Mark Bedgood, Bill Evans, Dale Boone, Charlie Roster and their team for managing the Longview locations and two others.
The award recognizes best overall performance based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community, according to the company. Along with the Longview store, the franchise group operates stores in Tyler and Waco; a fourth location opened in September in Killeen.
“Our franchisees faced unprecedented challenges in 2020. Mark Bedgood, Bill Evans, Dale Boone, Charlie Roster and team proved their resilience by facing these challenges head on and adapting to new norms,” said Craig Peters, CEO at Byrider. “We’re proud to recognize this accomplishment and the franchisee’s high rankings in categories including customer advancement, service comebacks and earning, as well as being leaders in the Byrider community.”