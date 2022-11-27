Gregg County judge recognized
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt has been named a Fellow by the Texas Association of Counties' Texas Judicial Academy.
The recognition is for county judges who "attain significant judicial education beyond state requirements," information from the Texas Association of Counties says.
The Texas Judicial Academy is a partnership between the Texas Association of Counties and Texas Tech University School of Law.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals oversees the educational program, which includes instruction by higher court judges, law school faculty and representatives of the Texas Probate College and the National Judicial College.