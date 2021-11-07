Martin House hires forensic interviewer
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center has named Brynlee Ballesteros as a child and family advocate and as a forensic interviewer.
Child and family advocates help children who are victims of abuse by supporting non-offending caregivers during abuse investigations and prosecutions, according to Martin House.
Ballesteros is responsible for connecting non-offending caregivers with a broader support system, educating families about the justice system and empowering caregivers to rebuild safe and stable homes.
As a forensic interviewer, Cervantes conducts developmentally and age-appropriate interviews of children who are alleged victims of sexual and/or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes as requested by law enforcement, child protective services or the prosecuting attorney, according to Martin House.
Ballesteros graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in child and family services with a minor in child psychology from Abilene Christian University.
“It’s important to understand that not everyone has the community they need to feel supported in their trials and circumstances. That is something I am trying to change,” Ballesteros said. “I want everyone who comes to The Martin House CAC to leave knowing that they are valued, that their stories are important, and that there are people who care about them.”
Cervantes, a Kilgore native, graduated in May from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in forensic science.
“I have found just how impactful this position is, especially considering how malleable a child’s worldview is,” Cervantes said. “I want to make sure all children served by The Martin House CAC know they have a voice. It is so important to me to make sure everyone feels heard, and I couldn’t think of a better place to start than where I call home.”
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, founded in 2009, is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes.
The center serves Gregg, Harrison, and Marion counties.
Each year, more than 600 children receive forensic interviews at Martin House offices in Longview and Marshall.
For information, go to www.themartinhousecac.org .
National journal recognizes local attorneys
The National Law Journal has recognized Longview law firm Ward, Smith & Hill in its Top Hall of Fame Verdicts, a list of the nation’s largest jury verdicts between 2016 and 2020.
The firm was recognized by the publication for its role in securing verdicts for software and technology company VirnetX in patent infringement trials against Apple in 2016 and 2020.
In 2020, a legal team including trial lawyers from Ward, Smith & Hill won a $502.8 million judgment after jurors found that Apple had infringed the company’s patented network security technology. The case is VirnetX Inc. v. Apple Inc v. BBVA Compass.
In 2016, the trial team won a $302.4 million verdict after a jury found Apple had infringed internet security patents owned by VirnetX. The case is VirnetX Inc. v. Cisco Systems, Inc.
Benchmark Litigation recently singled out T. John Ward and firm partner Wes Hill as “Litigation Stars” for their intellectual property work.
Earlier this year, six firm attorneys were honored in the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers listing, with Ward included among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth, recognition he has received since 2003. The national legal guide The Best Lawyers in America featured several Ward, Smith & Hill attorneys for work in a range of practice areas, including intellectual property, patent and personal injury litigation.
STEMCO launches new web tool
Longview-based STEMCO, a manufacturer of wheel end parts for the heavy trucking industry, announced it has created a new web tool to help customers select Hubodometers.
Hubodometers are used on semis, buses and other heavy duty trucks and trailers to help track maintenance schedules and costs per mile. The new Hubodometer Selector on the STEMCO website can recommend relevant products to customers according to tire brand, model or tire measurements.
“By taking a proactive approach to fleet management, companies can maximize safety and performance, while extending the life of their fleet vehicles. The same also serves in reducing downtime and overall fleet costs,” information from STEMCO said.