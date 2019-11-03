TB&T wins statewide top banking honors
The Independent Bankers Association of Texas — the largest state community banking association in the nation — honored Texas Bank and Trust with a Best of Community Banking Award. The bank received both a gold and “Best of Show” award, which is the competition’s top honor, for its newest financial literacy program, The Money Project.
The Money Project is a five-part video series that teaches elementary-age children about the economy, loans, budgeting and community banking. It is available online for parents to share with their children at home and on DVD for teachers to use in the classroom. It is also used in live learning labs with third graders at the bank’s main campus in Longview.
The awards recognize community banks throughout the state for innovation, creativity and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need. Each submission received a gold, silver or bronze award in one of five categories: architectural design, bank culture, community service, financial literacy and marketing.
The Money Project was developed by Texas Bank and Trust’s in-house production team as an online, at-home savings curriculum, available to Cool Kids Savings Club members to download and navigate with their parents. The five-part video series, which can be completed in about 35 minutes, explores basic money management decisions. More than 2,300 area third graders have utilized the program.
This is Texas Bank and Trust’s first Best of Show recognition and ninth Gold Eagle for excellence in financial literacy in the annual IBAT awards program.
Cruz named head of tourism
Adriana Cruz was named executive director of the Economic Development and Tourism division within the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
She most recently has been president of the Greater San Marcos Partnership.
In Austin, she will lead the teams charged with promoting Texas as the best state for businesses large and small, as well as the premier destination for national and international tourism and trade. She will also work with local and regional economic development organizations to expand job creation and economic growth across Texas.
Cruz has more than 20 years of leadership experience in economic development, marketing, and international business. Previously, she was vice president of global corporate recruitment for the Austin Chamber of Commerce.
Economic Development and Tourism teams within the governor’s office include: Business and Community Development, Research and Economic Analysis, Texas Film Commission, Texas Military Preparedness Commission, Texas Music Office, Texas Workforce Investment Council and Travel Texas.
Quitman attorney receives recognition
The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys has recognized Mark W. Breding of Quitman as among 2019’s 10 best criminal law attorneys for client satisfaction.
Attorneys selected to the 10 Best list must pass the institute’s selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, research and independent evaluation. AIOCLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients, according to a news release from the organization.
Deslatte named health care leader
TYLER — Daniel Deslatte, the senior vice president for Business Affairs and External Relations at The University of Texas Health Science Center Tyler, has been named a Modern Healthcare’s 2019 Top 25 Emerging Leader.
Deslatte is responsible for strategic planning, business development, public affairs, marketing and governmental relations. He is also responsible for managing the university’s interest in the public-private partnership that created the UT Health East Texas Health System, an integrated health system with 10 hospitals, more than 50 physician clinics, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including a Level 1 Trauma Center and four air ambulances.
Deslatte spent nearly a decade in senior level positions in the Texas Legislature, including chief of staff to a senior member of the House of Representatives and as the director of a joint House-Senate committee with oversight of Texas’ health and human services system.