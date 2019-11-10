Two receive forestry honors for design
LUFKIN — Texas Forestry Association presented its annual Excellence in Wood Design awards to Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches and Texas Farm Credit in Brenham.
The awards were presented during the organization’s annual conference Oct. 16-18 in Nacogdoches.
The main criteria for the award, which has been presented for 52 years, are that the projects must be located in Texas and have been completed within the past five years.
The Fredonia Brewery received the special project award for its creative use of existing wooden structures in and around its operations. Texas Farm Credit was honored in the commercial category. The structure was completed in July and serves as a regional administrative location for the rural lending cooperative.
Boyette gets Make A Difference award
LUFKIN — Texas Forestry Association presented John Boyette, forester with the Texas A&M Forest Service at its recent conference in Nacogdoches.
Since 1992, Boyette has certified 26 new tree farms, decertified 28 tree farms, and recertified 125 tree farms. In addition, he has served as area chair for many years, thus ensuring the work of the Tree Farm Committee and the requirements of the American Tree Farm System are carried out.
Pesticide course Dec. 5 in Overton
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a pesticide applicator training course Dec. 5 in Overton.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1710 FM 3350. The course will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregistration cost is $35 per person by Nov. 30 or $60 for on-site registration.
Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Overton or call (979) 845-2604. Lunch is included.
Five Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator continuing education units — one laws and regulations, one integrated pest management and three general – will be available.
Topics include weed control in pastures and hay meadows, wild pig control/laws update, aquatic weed control, beef cattle external parasite control.
For more information, contact Pam Hickman at (903) 834-6191.
Urban ag conference set for Dec. 5
The first Controlled Environment Urban Agriculture Conference Dec. 5 in Dallas will provide information on a wide range of topics as well as access to Texas A&M AgriLife and industry experts, coordinators said.
Experts from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, the city of Dallas and others will cover urban agriculture production, controlled-environment crop performance and management of temperatures, nutrients, fertilizers, light and other factors from a grower’s perspective.
Joe Masabni, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension vegetable horticulturist, Overton, said various levels of sponsorship are still available for the event.
“The conference is designed for new and prospective growers interested in specialty crop production under a controlled environment, such as high tunnels, greenhouses or indoor vertical farms,” Masabni said. “Also welcome are experienced growers who want to learn more about the nuts and bolts of crop production in a controlled environment.”
The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Water Education Building at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 17360 Coit Road in Dallas. Cost to attend is $105 if registered during the month of November or $125 on-site. Texas Nursery and Landscape Association members and AgriLife employees are eligible for $20 and $40 discounts, respectively.
Register at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/horticulture or call (979) 845-2604.