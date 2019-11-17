Ashworth rejoins Henry & Peters
Robin Ashworth has rejoined Henry & Peters Certified Public Accountants after earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting and MBA from the University of Texas at Tyler.
She returned Nov. 4 as manager in the accounting solutions department at the Longview office of Henry & Peters. She previously worked as controller at T.B. Butler for seven years, followed by the same position at Mercy Ships.
Todd appointed to Sabine River board
Cliff Todd has been reappointed to the Sabine River Authority board of directors for a term set to expire in July 2023.
Todd, of Long Branch, manages the assets of his farm and ranch operations in Panola County and is a business development manager for Topcat Waste Management of Waskom. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and president of the Panola County Airport Advisory Board. He serves as a commissioner with Emergency Services District for Panola County.
The purpose of the Sabine River Authority is to conserve, store, control, preserve, utilize and distribute the storm and flood waters and the waters of the Sabine River and its tributaries.
Ag leadership applications sought
The Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr. Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program, or TALL, is seeking applicants for its new cohort, which will begin in July.
TALL is a two-year leadership development program managed by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Applications for the class are due March 15 and are available online at tall.tamu.edu/tall-xvi/ .
The program invests 455 hours of intensive training per person in seminars, speakers and domestic and international study trips over two years.
“It’s equivalent to the time spent obtaining a master’s degree in agriculture,” said Jim Mazurkiewicz, professor and AgriLife Extension leadership program director.
The typical class size is about 26, and participation cost is $3,000.
Visit tall.tamu.edu/tall-xvi/ for more information.