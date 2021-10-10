7 employees promoted at Texas Bank & Trust
Texas Bank and Trust promoted seven employees in September: Jennifer Harper, senior vice president and commercial lender; Braden King, vice president and commercial lender; Matt McDaniel, assistant vice president and portfolio manager; Blake Bradshaw, assistant vice president and portfolio manager; DeeDee Smith, assistant vice president and mortgage processing manager; Tina Scott, administrative officer and online consumer lending specialist; and Katia Harding, administrative officer and business analyst/bank systems trainer.
Harper has been involved in the banking industry for more than 25 years and has served in a variety of roles with Texas Bank and Trust since 1998, currently as a commercial lending officer in the bank’s lending division. She is a graduate of Leadership Longview class of 2017 and later served as a program facilitator. She was voted employee of the year in 2006. Harper is active in the community, having volunteered for Junior Achievement, the Longview Chamber of Commerce and in fundraising efforts throughout the Longview area. Harper has two daughters and two granddaughters. She attends Grace Creek Church.
King has been employed by Texas Bank and Trust since May 2016. He is a graduate of Longview High School and holds a bachelor of business administration in accounting from Sam Houston State University where he participated as a student athlete on the school’s football team. King serves his community as a member of the Longview Greggton Rotary Club and is a graduate of Leadership Longview class of 2020. He and his wife Keeley are active members of Mobberly Baptist Church where he volunteers with the church’s youth group and as an elected member of the finance committee.
McDaniel has experience as a credit analyst since 2016 and joined the bank in that capacity in January 2019. A native of Nacogdoches, he holds a business administration degree in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University. He has served as a board member for the Longview Boys Baseball Association and is a member of the 2021 Leadership Longview Class. He and his wife Jeni, a Longview native, make their home in Longview.
Bradshaw joined Texas Bank and Trust in 2008 as a teller, became a loan assistant in 2011 and in 2018 transferred to the bank’s lending division as a credit analyst. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from The University of Texas at Tyler. Bradshaw is a member of Longview AMBUCS and serves in various roles at Calvary Baptist Church in Gladewater. He has participated in numerous mission trips to Belize and Cambodia with Mission in Motion, Light for Life Ministries and Hope Transitions.
Smith was hired by the bank as a residential mortgage processor in December 2015. She began her banking career in 1997 in the area of accounting. Her experience includes positions as a teller, new accounts representative and lending assistant. A graduate of Hawkins High School, Smith and her husband have three daughters and three grandchildren.
Scott has been with the bank since she was hired as a teller in 1997. A native of Sulphur Springs, she and her family relocated to Longview in 1996. Scott attended Texas A&M University-Commerce (formerly East Texas State University) and later Kilgore College. During her tenure with Texas Bank and Trust, she has worked in lobby services, the accounting division and the lending division. Scott has served her community as a volunteer for Junior Achievement, the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and AlleyFest.
Harding joined Texas Bank and Trust in May 2013. She has worked in various departments of the bank operations division, most recently as business analyst and bank systems trainer. She is a graduate of Longview High School and in 2020 earned the Certified Bank Training Professional certification. Harding is a volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and she has been involved in community activities sponsored by Keep Longview Beautiful and Greater Longview United Way. She and her family are members of Grace Creek Church.
Texas Bank and Trust hires vice president
Kristal Martin has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust Co, as vice president, data and applications support manager, in the bank’s operations division.
A 2010 graduate of the Southwest CUNA Management School at Texas Christian University, Martin is a graduate of Gilmer High School and attended Kilgore College.
Martin serves on the boards of the Upshur County Relay for Life and the Upshur County Cherokee Rose Festival. She is a committee member for the Gilmer High School Booster Club and is a past president of the Gilmer High School Cheer Booster Club.
Kilgore College scheduled Technical Job Fair
Kilgore College Industrial Technologies division will host its annual Technical Job Fair on Oct. 22.
The fair, focused on manufacturing, transportation and industrial careers, is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Devall Student Center Ballroom on the Kilgore campus.
Companies may participate in the job fair for free, but space is limited.
To reserve a space as an employer or as a job-seeker, visit www.kilgore.edu/tech-registration.
Employers will meet with students about employment opportunities and space will be available to conduct interviews with prospective employees.
Students should bring their résumés and dress appropriately for possible interviews.
For information, contact Kyla Sather at (903) 983-8644 or ksather@kilgore.edu.
Community Healthcore apprentice program kicks off
This month is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and it highlights an opportunity for people looking to become a part of the Community Healthcore Vocational Apprenticeship Program.
The program seeks to provide training to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to prepare them for vocational job opportunities.
The 15-week program is designed to help the individual apprentices learn and develop skills that are needed to enter the competitive job market. These skills will be taught and managed within an integrated support environment and are designed to allow the apprentice the opportunity to grow and gain professional skills that are transferable and marketable.
According to Kathleen Newton with Community Healthcore, the program will provide five hours of classroom education with 12 hours of work experience. Apprentices will be linked with host employers in a practical work environment and will be supported by Community Healthcore’s employment specialists with curriculum instruction, job coaching and general supervision during the length of the 15-week program.
The Community Healthcore Vocational Apprenticeship Program is funded by the Health and Human Services Commission. The program is available in nine counties in Northeast Texas including Bowie, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Red River, and Upshur.
For employers interested in learning more about this opportunity, contact Kathleen Newton at Kathleen.Newton@communityhealthcore.com or Emily Kendall at Emily.Kendall@communityhealthcore.com .