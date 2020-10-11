Longview Mall gets new general manager
The Longview Mall has hired Kelly Overby as general manager and will lead the mall’s operations, according to mall operator Washington Prime Group.
“I am thrilled to join the Longview Mall team,” Overby saidl. “My goal is to ensure our town center provides the best experience for our guests. As general manager, I’m committed to working with our team to ensure Longview Mall serves as a welcoming meeting place for the Longview community.”
Overby has 13 years of experience in economic development and industry relations.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from LeTourneau University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. She also is a certified professional community and economic developer and is a past board President for the Greater Longview United Way.
Business owner earns arborist certification
Matthew Holmes, owner and operator of H & H Lumberjack of Longview, has earned professional recognition from the International Society of Arboriculture by becoming an ISA Certified Arborist.
Earning an ISA Certified Arborist credential requires training and knowledgeable in all aspects of arboriculture.
Eligibility for the ISA Certified Arborist exam requires one or both of the following: three of more years of full-time, eligible, practical work experience in arboriculture and a degree in the field of arboriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture, or forestry from an accredited educational institute.