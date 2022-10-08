Buckner Westminster hires health services administrator
Margaret “Maggie” Mercer is the new health services administrator at senior living community Buckner Westminster Place in Longview. Mercer will provide leadership and oversight for the community’s assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing associates and residents.
Mercer comes to Westminster Place from one of its sister communities, Ventana by Buckner in Dallas, where she served as the director of social services the past two years. Westminster Place and Ventana are operated by Buckner Retirement Services.
While working at Ventana, Mercer completed her nursing facilitator administrator’s license at McClennan Community College. Prior to Ventana, she attended The University of Texas at Arlington and earned her master’s degree in social work while interning at Amity Hospice and the Plaza at Edgemere. Mercer attended Baylor University for her bachelor’s of science degree in education.
Buckner Westminster Place, a Buckner Retirement Services community, is a nonprofit, faith-based senior living community at 2201 Horseshoe Lane in Longview.
For more information, visit BucknerWestminster.org.
Home Plus Floors names new manager
Parker Wood has been promoted to manager of Home Plus Floors in Longview.
Wood has been a member of the Home Plus Floors team since 2021. The company says his customer service skills and industry knowledge make him a valuable asset.
Home Plus Floors has served East Texas for more than 30 years.
Kizer graduates Texas Fire Chiefs Academy
Pittsburg Fire Marshal Wesley Kizer has graduated from the Texas Fire Chiefs Academy and earned his Certified Fire Executive designation.
The Texas Fire Chiefs Academy is an extension of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, which acts as the liaison between the Texas Fire Service and state legislature.
It strives to provide regulations to enhance the safety of the men and women who serve in fire departments in the state as well as the residents of Texas.
For information, visit www.txfirechiefs.org.
SWEPCO names new president, CEO
Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power company, announced Brett Mattison will succeed Malcolm Smoak as president and chief operating officer effective Jan. 1. Smoak will retire at that time after 38 years of service with AEP.
Mattison will be responsible for all aspects of SWEPCO’s service, including customer service, distribution operations, safety, communications, external affairs and regulatory functions. Most recently, he served as president and COO of AEP’s Kentucky Power subsidiary. Mattison, however, has a long history with SWEPCO, beginning his career at the company in 1990.
Prior to his role at Kentucky Power, Mattison was the director of customer services and marketing for SWEPCO from 2004 to 2019. His responsibilities included the management of SWEPCO's largest customers, wholesale customers, as well as all aspects of meter reading and meter services, energy efficiency and process improvement. He earned a bachelor's of science degree in business finance from Louisiana Tech University and a commercial banking degree from the American Institute of Banking.
During Smoak’s tenure, SWEPCO, along with sister company Public Service Company of Oklahoma, completed construction of the 1,484-megawatt North Central Energy Facilities, three wind farms that produce nearly 6 million megawatt-hours of clean energy each year.