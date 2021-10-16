Texas Bank and Trust wins top honors
The Independent Bankers Association of Texas recently honored Texas Bank and Trust with two Best of Community Banking Awards, including the top prize of Best of Show.
The Longview-based bank received a Best of Show/Gold Eagle Best of Community Banking Award for its response to the pandemic. Texas Bank and Trust also won a Silver Eagle Best of Community Banking Award in bank culture. The bank received the honors Sept. 20 during the association's 2021 Convention in Austin.
In summer 2020, the executive leaders of Texas Bank and Trust challenged their team to provide "hands of hope" across the bank’s markets. The bank’s 480 officers and employees were asked to distribute $100,000 in charitable gifts in 25 days to organizations and initiatives addressing the challenges of the moment.
More than 75 organizations overseeing 81 critical care programs benefitted from Texas Bank and Trust staff members’ generosity. For its pandemic response, the bank won the 2021 Best of Show/Gold Eagle Best of Community Banking Award.
Texas Bank and Trust also received a Bronze Eagle Best of Community Banking Award for its bank culture. In January 2020, the bank launched its High-Performance Growth strategy program. The foundation of the strategy is based on aligning people, products, processes and promotion, according to the bank.
The goal was to strengthen customer growth across all markets. Since the program’s implementation, the bank has seen a 56% increase in retail checking account openings and a 73% increase in business checking account openings.
Wellness Pointe earns national honors
Wellness Pointe has been recognized as a Health Center Quality Leader by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Primary Health Care, Health Resources and Services Administration. This designation is awarded to health centers that are ranked in the top 20% of all providers in the country based on clinical quality measures.
Also, Wellness Pointe, a nonprofit community health provider, is the only health facility in Northeast Texas area and one of two in the state to receive awards in all six domains recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Those awards included: Health Center Quality Leader; Access Enhancer; Health Disparities Reducer; Advancing Health information Technology for Quality; COVID-19 Data Reporting; and Patient Centered Medical Home
The Community Health Quality Recognition program recognizes providers that have made notable quality improvement achievements in the areas of access, quality, health equity, and health information technology for the most recent reporting period. In addition, COVID-19 recognition was introduced to recognize health centers’ contributions to the public health emergency response in the areas of data collection, testing and vaccinations.
Small business center adds adviser
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center has hired Marshall native Suzanne Moseley as its newest small business adviser to help local entrepreneurs start new businesses and small businesses grow and thrive.
Moseley’s primary office will be in Marshall, where she will serve businesses in Marion, Harrison and Panola Counties. She also will spend time in the Small Business Development Center's Longview office serving Rusk, Gregg and Upshur counties.
“We are excited to have Suzanne as a permanent part of our team,” said Day Shelmire, director of the center. “She was a temporary business adviser under our CARES Act grant and did such a fabulous job working with our entrepreneurs and small business owners that I decided to bring her on in a permanent role.”
Moseley has a background as an entrepreneur working as an independent certified landman and several other ventures. She also has experience helping companies with government contracting and woman-, veteran- and minority-owned business certifications.
“I am excited to continue working at the Longview SBDC,” Moseley said. “The center has played such an important part in helping small businesses recover from this COVID crisis. There is still so much to do.”
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center provides advising and consulting services, at no cost, to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur Counties. For information go to longviewsbdc.com or call (903) 757-5857.
Vice president named at Texas Bank and Trust
Chad Harkey has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust as vice president and Bank Secrecy Act officer in the bank’s risk management division.
Harkey holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from The University of Texas at Arlington, and is a Certified Fraud Examiner and a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist. He was most recently employed as vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering officer for Guaranty Bank & Trust.
Fortune recognizes Eastman Chemical Co.
Eastman Chemical Co. is ranked No. 21 in Fortune magazine’s 2021 Change the World list, which recognizes companies that have a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. Fortune identified Eastman as a company that is changing the world through advanced recycling technologies that process hard-to-recycle plastics and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.
One of the key factors Fortune uses to evaluate companies for impact is “measurable social impact,” which carries extra weight in the magazine’s evaluations. In determining the list, Fortune editors and writers use that factor to consider “the reach, nature and durability of the company’s impact on one or more specific societal problems.”
Eastman was selected for the Change the World list because the company has innovated advanced recycling technologies that are processing hard-to-recycle plastics that have previously been destined for landfill, incineration or end up in the environment, according to the company.
Eastman has committed to recycle more than 250 million pounds of plastic waste annually by 2025 and more than 500 million pounds annually by 2030.
Physician returns to Marshall Christus clinic
Dr. Michelle Ray has joined Christus Trinity Clinic - Marshall.
“Dr. Ray grew up here, and she really understands the health care needs of East Texans,” said Brandy Moore, vice president – physician practice operations, Christus Trinity Clinic. “What’s more, she’s committed to this community and to the people here. Dr. Ray was born and raised in Marshall, and even began her medical training at East Texas Baptist University, and now she is returning to serve her hometown. She really is Marshall proud.”
As a primary care provider, Ray specializes in a patient’s overall health. She focuses on managing chronic illnesses such as hypertension or diabetes and keeping patients healthy with regular screenings and wellness exams, according to Christus.
Ray completed her undergraduate degree at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, with a double major in chemistry and biology, before earning her medical degree and completing her residency at the University of Texas Long School of Medicine in San Antonio. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association and the Texas Medical Association.
“Growing up in Marshall, I loved this town and these people, and it has always been my dream to one day come back home to help the people of this community,” Ray said. “As primary care providers, our team is here to take care of our patient’s overall health, managing chronic illnesses like hypertension or diabetes, and keeping them healthy with regular screenings and wellness exams. That essential care is what our community needs, and I am thankful for the support of everyone here – I cannot wait to get to work for this community.”