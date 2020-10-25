Botto joins law firm
Chris Botto has joined the law firm of Boon, Calk, Echols, Coleman & Goolsby in Longview as an associate attorney. Botto’s practice will focus on civil litigation including commercial litigation, personal injury law, government and constitutional law.
Before joining the firm, Botto worked for 10 years as an assistant district attorney in Gregg County practicing primarily in the 124th District Court.
In January 2019, Botto opened his own law firm in Longview.
Ward, Smith & Hill attorneys honored
Texas Super Lawyers has recognized five attorneys from the Longview firm of Ward, Smith & Hill in its 2020 edition of its top attorneys listing.
An honoree since 2003, firm founder Johnny Ward has been recognized for his work in intellectual property litigation and included among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Wesley Hill, T. John Ward and Chad Everingham also earned honors for their representation of clients in intellectual property litigation, with Bruce Smith earning recognition for his work with plaintiffs in personal injury disputes.
Thomson Reuters publishes the annual list in the November editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. The full list is available at superlawyers.com .
Pfau earns nursing excellence award
Emergency room Registered Nurse Alexis Pfau has been honored with Longview Regional Medical Center’s Nursing Excellence Award.
This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “year of the nurse,” and in recognition of the role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence. according to hospital officials.
Pfau was chosen for her outstanding contributions in the areas of compassion and going above and beyond in caring for her patients, hospital officials said. Pfau joined Longview Regional in 2016.
“Longview Regional is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Alexis among its ranks — nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Keith Ellison, chief nurse officer. “With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of front-line heroes like Alexis, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.”
Christus names new foundation executive
Christus Good Shepherd Health System and members of the Longview and Marshall foundation boards have named Susan Ward as executive director of development for the two foundations.
Ward will work collaboratively with supporters of Christus Good Shepherd Health System in the Longview and Marshall communities to expand the system’s healing ministry of Jesus Christ through the power of transformative philanthropy, according to a statement from the health system.
“We are pleased to welcome Susan to our team,” said Todd Hancock, chief executive officer of Christus Good Shepherd Health System. “We are confident that through her position at the foundation she will be able to enhance the quality of care being offered to our patients throughout Gregg and Harrison counties.”
A Longview native, Ward has experience working in the nonprofit sector in Gregg county. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and earned her certificate in nonprofit management through the University of Texas.
Ward formerly was executive director of the Parenting Resource Center of East Texas. She also worked with Longview Community Ministries, Meals on Wheels and as a volunteer with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center — Longview.