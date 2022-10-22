Austin Bank recognized
Austin Bank was recently named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas.
The Jacksonville-based bank was honored Oct. 6 at the Best Companies Gala, a celebration presented by Texas Association of Business and sponsors in Austin. This is the 14th consecutive year for Austin Bank to receive this honor.
The Best Companies to Work for in Texas program was open to all public and privately held organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit. To be eligible for consideration, companies must have a facility in Texas and have at least 15 employees in the state. Employer rankings are determined based on employee feedback and employer assessments. The complete list of winners can be found at TxBiz.org.
The Best Companies program is managed by Workforce Research Group — in partnership Texas Association of Business. Workforce Research Group is a workplace excellence research firm whose mission is to conduct employer and employee research necessary to determine who the best employers are in a given market. TAB is the Texas State Chamber of Commerce, representing companies of every size and industry. The Association’s purpose is to champion the best business climate in the world, unleashing the power of free enterprise to enhance lives for generations.
Austin Bank ranked No. 11 in the large-sized company category.
New plastic surgeon
A new plastic surgeon, Dr. Lloyd Jones, has joined Christus Trinity Clinic practice in Longview, which is part of the Christus Good Shepherd Health System.
Jones welcomes men and women to his practice seeking to improve their appearance. Some of the offerings include in-office cosmetic injections, as well as facial plastic surgery such as rhinoplasty and facelifts, and body procedures including breast augmentation, breast lift, tummy tuck and liposuction. He also offers breast reconstruction to women dealing with breast cancer.
Jones was raised in Baton Rouge. After completing his undergraduate degree at Austin College in Sherman, he returned to Louisiana and attended medical school at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport School of Medicine, where he also completed his general surgery residency. He then moved to Massachusetts for further training in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. To pursue his interest in craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery, he moved to Houston and completed a fellowship at Texas Children’s Hospital through Baylor College of Medicine.
Jones sees patients at Christus Trinity Clinic, 705 E. Marshall Ave. Suite 5001, in Longview. For more information, email plasticsurgery@christushealth.org or call (903) 315-3400.