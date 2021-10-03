Attorney honored by National Trial Lawyers
Local attorney Brent Goudarzi and his firm, Goudarzi & Young, received top honors from The National Trial Lawyers during the 2021 Trial Lawyers Summit.
Goudarzi was named the 2020 Trucking Trial Lawyer of the year.
“Most recently, in July of 2019, Mr. Goudarzi secured the largest single-plaintiff settlement in American history — $140 million,” an announcement on the award said. “Brent Goudarzi, the founding partner of Goudarzi & Young, L.L.P, exemplifies superior qualifications of influence, leadership and reputation and his practice of being devoted to the representation of victims in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases is ever-present. The Truck Accident Lawyer of the Year award is bestowed by the prestigious Trial Lawyer Magazine and The National Trial Lawyers Top 100.”
For the third year in a row, Goudarzi & Young received the 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers Award in the category of 18-Wheeler Truck Injury Law Firm. No other law firm in the nation has won the award for three years in a row, an announcement on the award said.
“Five law firms across the country were selected as nominees for this prestigious honor,” the announcement said. “After a vigorous vetting process the winner was determined by results (both jury verdicts and settlements), volumes of cases, and changes made in the safety of the trucking industry as of the result of the law firm’s work. Goudarzi & Young have received more than $1B in verdicts and recoveries.”
American Law Media’s list of Elite Trial Lawyers honors lawyers and law firms “that are the very best in plaintiff-side litigation in the United States and that have achieved exemplary results for their clients,” American Law Media reported.