Purchasing agent earns certification
Kelli Davis, purchasing agent for Gregg County, has earned the NIGP Certified Procurement Professional certification. NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement reported that she is among the first “professional leaders” to earn the certification.
Austin Bank makes promotion, new hire
The Austin Bank board of directors has promoted one employee and hired a new vice president and commercial lender at its Longview Oak Forest location. Seth New was promoted to vice president and network support manager. With 22 years of IT experience, New has been with the bank for six years overseeing many vital applications and teams within the technology department, according to Austin Bank. He is a graduate of Union Hill High School and Texas State Technical College.
Blaine Warrick has 13 years of banking experience as he joins the bank’s Longview Oak Forest location as vice president and commercial lender. He spent five years with Chase Bank as a relationship manager and small business specialist and eight years with Texas Bank and Trust as a credit analyst, portfolio manager and commercial lender. A graduate of Hallsville High School, Warrick attended Henderson State University earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting.
Texas Bank and Trust announces promotions
Jorge Acuna has been promoted to assistant vice president and portfolio manager, and Sabrina Dickerson has been promoted to assistant vice president and regional retail manager for Texas Bank and Trust. Both officers will be based in Longview. Acuna joined Texas Bank and Trust as a teller in 2018 and soon after transferred to the credit department as a credit analyst, where he was promoted to senior credit analyst in January 2021. With an interest in investment real estate opportunities, he is a part owner and president of JAAHG Investments, a company that renovates houses in the community, providing homes for primarily first-time homebuyers. A 2014 graduate of Longview High School, Acuna is a magna cum laude graduate of LeTourneau University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. Dickerson joined Texas Bank and Trust in 2013 as a teller and was promoted to operations manager in 2018. She is a longtime resident of Gladewater

