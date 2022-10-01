Best Workplaces ranks Buckner Retirement Services
Great Place to Work ranked Buckner Retirement Services as the No. 9 small and medium-sized senior living and care employer on the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services national list. Texas-based Buckner Retirement Services operates Buckner Westminster Place in Longview.
In addition to Buckner Westminster Place, Buckner senior living communities include Parkway Place in Houston, Buckner Villas in Austin, Calder Woods in Beaumont, Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo and Ventana by Buckner in Dallas.
The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies in the aging services industry. In that survey, 84% of Buckner Retirement Services’ employees said Buckner is a great place to work. This number is 27% higher than the average U.S. company.
“As a faith-based, nonprofit senior living provider, Buckner offers associates a mission they can believe in,” said Brian Robbins, vice president and COO of Buckner Retirement Services. “There is no greater purpose than serving others — that includes our organizational commitment to caring for associates as they care for residents in Buckner communities.”
Based on this year’s survey results, 91% of Buckner employees state their work has special meaning and is “not just a job,” 87% are proud to tell others where they work, and 86% feel they make a difference by working at a Buckner senior living community.
This is the fourth time Buckner Retirement Services was named a Best Workplace in Aging Services.
TxDOT names new engineer
The Texas Department of Transportation selected Rebecca Wells, professional engineer, as the new Atlanta district engineer. She will be the first woman to lead operations in the Atlanta district, and she is the ninth female district engineer in TxDOT's history.
In her new position, Wells will oversee the planning, design, building, operation and maintenance of the state transportation system for the Atlanta District’s nine-county area.
“It’s a great honor to be selected as the district engineer for this area,” Wells said. “I plan to work hard as we continue to enhance the mobility and safety of our local roadways.”
Wells will begin her new duties Oct. 1. The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties.
Wells has served as the Atlanta District director of transportation operations since 2018 and before that, she served as the district traffic engineer. She began her career with TxDOT as a summer hire. Upon obtaining her Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Texas A&M University, she joined a private engineering firm for several years. In 2001, Wells rejoined TxDOT.
Wells’ appointment follows the August retirement of Jere “Buddy” Williams, P.E., who had served with the department for 32 years.
Sparklight announces grants
Sparklight, along with the other Cable One family of brands, will open fall 2022 applications for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, from Oct. 1, 2022 through Oct. 31, 2022.
Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Hargray and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:
Education and digital literacy
Hunger relief and food insecurity
Community development
For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.
New Christus physician
Brandon Ohman, M.D., Doctor of Chiropractic and Diplomate, American Board of Forensic Medicine, has joined Christus Trinity Clinic in Marshall.
A pain and sports medicine clinician, Ohman is expanding pain and sports medicine services across the region.
“Pain can come from a variety of causes and conditions, and I am passionate about working with patients to address those issues and help them find a solution that not only helps them feel better — but also improves their quality of life and their outlook on the future,” Ohman said. “I am excited to be joining the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic team and look forward to making a difference in the lives of others.”
As a physician who specializes in evaluating and treating a wide range of pain problems. Ohman also focuses on the diagnoses and treatment of sports-related injuries. He also has a deep commitment to helping his patients who might need the team’s help.
Ohman graduated with an undergraduate degree in biology and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Texas Chiropractic College in Pasadena before attending medical school at the Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados. He performed his residency in Family Medicine at Texas Tech University and attained a fellowship in Sports Medicine. Ohman specializes in evaluating and treating a wide range of pain problems such as migraines and many types of long-lasting, chronic pain while focusing on helping patients return to proper mechanical function without the aid of regular pain medication.
Dr. Ohman will see patients at Christus Trinity Clinic, at 815 S. Washington Ave., Suite 203 in Marshall. For more information, call (903) 927-6500.
Charter schools recognized
The University of Texas at Tyler announced that all three University Academy charter schools received the 2022 College Success Award for excelling at preparing students for college.
UT Tyler University Academy campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine were among 164 public schools in Texas and 1,742 in the nation recognized by GreatSchools.org, which highlights schools for excellence in preparing students to enroll in college, succeed in college-level coursework and persist into their second year.
Award winners were determined by a methodology that evaluated school-level data on college preparation, college enrollment and college performance. University Academy’s Tyler and Palestine campuses each scored 7 out of 10 and the Longview campus scored 8 in the data analysis.
For more information, visit uttua.org.
TB&T names wealth and trust officer
Laura Laberee has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust as vice president, wealth and trust officer in Longview.
Laberee was most recently a vice president and senior trust officer for Arden Trust Co. She has been involved in the fiduciary management and wealth advisory industry for more than 23 years and has a bachelor of administration degree in finance from the University of North Texas. Laberee is a Certified Trust Financial Advisor, an accredited estate planner and a member of the Dallas Estate Planning Council. She also serves as a volunteer for The North Texas Food Bank.