Anderson new editor of Morning Telegraph
TYLER — John Anderson has been named editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph. The veteran journalist will take over management of the Tyler print and digital news operations.
Anderson most recently worked as editor of the Batavia Daily News in New York. Previously, he was regional editor for a group of Gatehouse Media newspapers and a bureau chief for the Olean Times Herald in New York. Anderson started his career as a sports reporter and editor, which included covering Super Bowl XXVIII, a Dallas Cowboys victory over the Buffalo Bills.
In 2019, the New York State Publishers Association and New York Press Association awarded Anderson’s newsroom 12 top awards.
He also is an engaged member of his community. Anderson has been honored with a chamber of commerce person of the year award, has served as a board member with the United Way and as a member of Rotary Club, Lions Club, Loyal Order of the Moose and a volunteer firefighter. He is a Sons of the American Legion member as well.
Anderson replaces Emily Guevara, who resigned.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph is a sister paper to the News-Journal; both are owned by M. Roberts Media. The Longview-based multimedia company also owns the Marshall News Messenger, Panola Watchman and Kilgore News Herald in East Texas, and Victoria Advocate in South Texas.
CBS19’s Parker gets new role at WFAA
TYLER — KYTX evening news anchor Tashara Parker is heading to WFAA in Dallas, where she will become part of the morning team as an anchor and traffic reporter.
Before joining CBS19 three years ago, Parker worked as an evening anchor/reporter at the NBC affiliate in College Station, KAGS News.
CBS19 earlier announced Aaron Baker of Dallas will serve as a new anchor and host of evening newscasts. Baker, who has family in Tyler and Lindale, has spent nine years as a host. He has appeared on the Home Shopping Network, as well as in videos for brands including Samsung Electronics, Travelers Insurance and Verizon.
WFAA is the largest-market station owned by TEGNA Inc., which also owns CBS19 and KAGS. Other stations the Virginia-based company owns in Texas are KXVA in Abilene, KVUE in Austin, KBMT and KJAC in Beaumont, KIII in Corpus Christi, KHOU in Houston, KWES in Midland-Odessa, KIDY in San Angelo, KENS in San Antonio and KCEN in Waco.