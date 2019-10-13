Gani named Citizens CEO at two locations
Greg Gani has joined Citizens Bank as chief executive officer of Citizens’ Carthage and Center banking centers.
“We welcome Greg to our team,” said Sammy York, Citizens Bank president and CEO. “Not only does he bring a strong foundation of banking experience and building customer relationships, but he shares our core values and our commitment to excellence for the benefit of our community and our customers.”
Gani brings more than 33 years of banking and lending experience. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Texas Baptist University.
He also has experience in law enforcement, including the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the Panola Count District Attorney’s Office.
Headquartered in Kilgore and chartered in 1949, Citizens Bank is an independent community bank that has 11 banking centers in Texas: Bryan-College Station, Carthage, Center, Humble, two in Kilgore, Kountze, Sour Lake, The Woodlands, Gladewater and Yorktown and a LPO/DPO in Plano.
Visit citizensbanktx.com for more information.
TSTC debuts updated programs this fall
MARSHALL — Students attending Texas State Technical College this fall have found two programs that have been updated and renamed, and a third that replaces an older program.
“This is evidence of TSTC’s ongoing efforts to tailor our programs to the precise skill sets Texas employers need,” said Barton Day, provost in Marshall.
The Automation and Controls Technology program (formerly Industrial Controls Technology) teaches automatic control principles, energy industrial safety, electrical theory and motor controls. Graduates can pursue jobs as electrical engineering technicians and industrial engineering technicians, among others.
The Industrial Systems program (formerly Industrial Maintenance) offers an associate degree with an electrical specialization, as well as a mechanic-electrical certificate.
Computer Programming Technology replaces Software Development Technology. It teaches advanced Java programming, database programming and mobile applications development.
Texas State Technical College serves Texas through 10 campuses in Abilene, Breckenridge, Brownwood, Fort Bend County, Harlingen, Marshall, North Texas, Sweetwater, Waco and Williamson County.
UT Tyler to offer new training in Longview
The University of Texas at Tyler will offer entrepreneurial training starting next month at the Longview University Center.
The Kauffman FastTrac course is set to begin Nov. 7 and end Feb. 6. The course gives aspiring business men and women information, exercises and tools for starting a business.
The noncredit course will have 10 sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. The fee is $199. Those who attend seven sessions and submit an executive summary at the end of the program can get a partial refund.
Preference will be given to applicants with a concept for a new business and who want to start it in the next six months to year as well as start-up business that have been open less than two years with a plan to increase sales and profits.
Visit uttyler.edu/eii to apply.
ET Financial Women set Mount Pleasant meet
The East Texas Group of Financial Women in Texas will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Heav’nly Foods in Mount Pleasant.
Guest speakers include Kim Bobo from Love Them More Ministries, Teresa Owen from Open Door Pregnancy Center and Rachel Upchurch from The Women’s Center. The attendees will be taking items to donate to each charitable organization.
Financial Women in Texas is open to all who are either in or associated with the financial services industry. For more information please Visit fwitexas.org for more information. If you are interested in joining the East Texas Group, contact Allison Benton at abenton@texasbankandtrust.com .