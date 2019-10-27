Buffco recognizes 4 for tenure of service
Buffco Production Inc. recognized four employees for 10 years or more of employment with the company.
“Each of these employees bring different traits, personalities to make a well-rounded team at Buffco Production,” the company said, adding that it strives to always show team recognition and appreciation.
Jerry Qualls, revenue accountant, has been with Buffco 11 1/2 years. He is a resident of Hughes Springs. “Jerry is a very dedicated employee, who is always going out of his way to lend a helping hand to everyone,” the company said.
Charles “Chuck” Rheay, inventory manager, has been with Buffco 12 years. He is a resident of Gladewater. “Chuck is very detail oriented, benefiting our quality assurance,” the company said.
Angela Clark, accounting, has been with Buffco 10 years. She is a resident of Hallsville. “Angela is a steadfast employee, always seeking information and applying that knowledge, and the first to assist on company appreciation projects,” the company said.
Lisa Sanders, HR/payroll manager, has been with Buffco 10 years. She is a resident of Gilmer. “Lisa is a very detail oriented employee, that ensures quality and thoroughness of the work she completes,” the company said.
Buffco is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It is based in Longview.
Espino auditor at Henry & Peters
Zuly Espino has joined Henry & Peters Certified Public Accountants in Longview as a senior associate in the audit department.
Espino earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from Stephen F. Austin State University.
She recently lived in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, where she worked as an audit associate for Sutton Frost Cary LLP in Arlington. She also was a governmental audit associate for Axley and Rode LLP in Lufkin for two years.
Contracting focus of Nov. 5 seminar
KILGORE — The University of Texas at Tyler will have an Advanced Topics in Government Contracting seminar Nov. 5 in Kilgore.
The seminar for business and entrepreneurs is being hosted by the UT Tyler Soules College of Business Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute. It is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kilgore Economic Development Corp., 1001 Synergy Blvd.
Preference for participation will be given to financially healthy businesses in operation for at least two years and entrepreneurs at any stage who are interested in learning about government contracting.
The course fee is $39, which is reduced by grant support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Visit uttyler-adv-gov-contracts.eventbrite.com for more information or to apply for the seminar.
Perryman Group honored by council
CHICAGO — The International Trade Council has selected The Perryman Group to receive the “Go Global Award” as the outstanding global economic analysis firm for 2019. The firm was selected from almost 4,000 nominations from five continents by a judging panel composed of International Trade Commissioners, corporate CEOs from around the world, and Ambassadors from numerous countries.
“On behalf on everyone at the company, I am extremely grateful for this designation,” President and CEO M. Ray Perryman, said in a statement. “We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to be involved in so many meaningful initiatives and look forward to many more in the future.”
The Perryman Group’s international client base includes more than half of the “Fortune 100,” two-thirds of the “Global 25,” the 12 largest technology and six largest energy companies in the world, and numerous foreign governmental entities.
Perryman accepted the award at the council’s annual “Think Global Conference” Wednesday in Chicago.