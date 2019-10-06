Flowers Davis partner presents at ed seminar
Flowers Davis partner Melanie Reyes-Rawls recently spoke in Houston to the Texas State Bar Advanced Oil, Gas and Energy Resources Law CLE on Adverse Possession law in the State of Texas.
The Advanced Oil, Gas and Energy Resources Course is one of five major continuing legal education seminars sponsored each year by the Oil, Gas and Energy Resources Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.
Flowers Davis is an East Texas-based law firm whose attorneys represent individuals, businesses and public entities across the State of Texas and beyond in a broad range of legal matters. The firm’s attorneys handle business transactions and litigation matters for clients ranging from local businesses to multinational corporations, with particular emphasis in oil and gas law, real estate law, defense of public entities and insurance defense.
Glenn-Moore promoted at Martin House CAC
Christie Glenn-Moore has been promoted to program director of The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center.
She joined center staff in February 2017 as a forensic interviewer and intake coordinator. In September 2018, she was promoted to multi-disciplinary team coordinator, leading the staff who review statewide intake reports of abuse and neglect and managing coordination of services for reported child victims of abuse. Glenn-Moore and her team review more than 200 such reports each month.
She earned her bachelor of science degree in family development from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Since joining The Martin House, Glenn-Moore has conducted approximately 600 forensic interviews and was recently asked to assist Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, the state oversight organization in Austin, to enhance intake review and case coordination processes.
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, founded in 2009, facilitates a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to the intervention, investigation and treatment of child sexual and physical abuse cases. It provides forensic interviews, ongoing advocacy and referral support, medical exams, and counseling for children and non-offending family members in Gregg, Harrison, and Marion Counties. The main office is at 606 W. Garfield Drive in Longview; a satellite office is at 2615 East End Blvd. in Marshall.
Call (903) 807-0189 or visit TheMartinHouseCAC.org for more information.
Black Nurses Association sets awards for Oct. 13
TYLER — The National Black Nurses Association Inc., Greater East Texas Chapter, will have its annual awards and recognition dinner at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Ornelas Activity Center, 3402 Old Omen Road, at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Dr. Barbara Haas and Dr. David Hector will be recognized as the 2019 community honorees. Tyler Fire Chief David Coble will be guest speaker.
The community is invited. RSVP to (903) 539-8967 or email getbna34@gmail.com.
Team Worldwide enters 10th year in SmartWay
WINNSBORO — Team Worldwide has entered its 10th year with the SmartWay Transport Partnership, a collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and industry to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.
The partnership was developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners and currently has more than 3,000 partners.
A&M AgriLife Dallas Center set to open
DALLAS — The Texas A&M AgriLife Center at Dallas will be open for public tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of its grand opening ceremonies this week.
The center, a premier urban agricultural research and laboratory facility, is a headquarters for scientists and agricultural extension specialists. It provides a demonstration space for agricultural best practices in cities and serves as a public educational resource.
During the Wednesday open house, the center will welcome the public through campus tours and offer opportunities to engage with center faculty and specialists.
The center is in the Water and Land Resources Building, 17360 Coit Rd. in Dallas.
Visit dallas.tamu.edu/grandopening for more information.