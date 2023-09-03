Orthopedic surgeon joins Christus institute
Dr. Trevor Wait, an orthopedic surgeon, has joined Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute.
Wait, who was born at Good Shepherd in Longview, graduated from White Oak High School in 2009.
“My sister is an OB/GYN in Waco, my brother is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon in Corpus Christi, and my sister is the head volleyball coach in Hallsville. That’s not to mention my father being a longtime coach at Pine Tree and Kilgore, my mom taught at Pine Tree for 30-plus years, and my wife was the 2010 state champion in the hurdles at Spring Hill," he said.
Wait completed his undergraduate studies at Abilene Christian University. He then attended medical school in San Antonio, where he also completed his residency in orthopedic surgery.
Nine years in San Antonio landed him a fellowship in Colorado, where he would work with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies and the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
Wait said the level of precision care he experienced with the professional teams is what his goal is for patients here in East Texas.
He's from White Oak but said he's always been a Lobos fan and is looking forward to being on the sidelines with the team.
Wait's office is at the Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at 3133 Good Shepherd Way in Longview.'
SWEPCO recognized for St. Jude support
American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), which raises funds and awareness for St. Jude, awarded SWEPCO the 2023 Trade Partner of the Year.
SWEPCO traces its partnership to the first St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which is one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
"Across SWEPCO we believe in having an attitude of gratitude for the work we do, the opportunities we have to serve and the impact that we can help make in the lives of our customers and our communities,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO president and COO. “We are honored to work with such a wonderful partner in our community.”
The winner of the award is selected from among hundreds of trade partners who support the 40+ Dream Homes across the country; including the Bossier City, Louisiana, home located in SWEPCO’s territory. Mattison, along with Debra Miller, SWEPCO Energy Efficiency & Consumer Programs Manager, accepted the award at the St. Jude Dream Home Builders Summit in Memphis that took place Aug. 28-30.