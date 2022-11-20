Safety recognition
The Atlanta District of the Texas Department of Transportation won two safety awards, including the 2022 Texas Bluebonnet Safety Award and the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award.
Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells was presented the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award by TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams at Transportation Short Course 2022 in October in College Station.
“Employee safety is top of our minds every single day we come to work,” Wells said in a prepared statement. “Carrying out our extensive work load for an entire year with no injuries, no incidents and no lost time is a goal that we strive for every year. We all want to make it home safely at the end of the day.”
TxDOT’s Outstanding Safety Achievement Award recognizes the nine-county district for meeting all safety milestones in fiscal year 2022. The Atlanta District covers Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties.
TxDOT, along with the Associated General Contractors of Texas, award the Texas Bluebonnet Safety Award to organizations taking steps to proactively lower incident rates to zero. The program compares the organization’s safety record with other comparable entities.
World Cup at Brigitta's
Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore will open and televise all World Cup Soccer matches starting Monday when the United States plays Wales in the group stage.
"We will serve lunch each Monday and Tuesday during the matches", said Brigitta Gyorfi, who own the restaurant with her husband Michael Chubboy. The restaurant is normally closed on Monday and Tuesday.
"The World Cup occurs every four years. And, the US has a young and talented team", Gyofi said. "Their coach Gregg Berhalter played in 2002 when the US should have beaten Germany during the quarterfinals. But with his experience and the talent pool of Americans playing abroad, we should shock a few teams."
Michael Chubboy, chef at Brigitta's, will prepare match sensitive meals to commemorate the game of the day.
"We want to honor Mr. Clint Dempsey who is one of the greatest USMNT players ever. Clint is from east Texas", Gyofi said.
Southside award
Tyler-based Southside Bank has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For. American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. Banks that earned a spot on the 2022 Best Banks to Work For list were ranked based on an anonymous employee survey and a review of the benefits and perks offered.
“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”
On the 2022 list, Southside was ranked among the top 50 banks in the country and among nine Texas banks to receive the award. The survey and awards program are designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive.
Dividend
Sysco Corp. will on Jan. 27 pay a dividend of 49 cents per share to stockholders as of record on Jan. 6.