Roller is LETU’s new Howe finance chair
LeTourneau University has named Dr. Robert H. “Bob” Roller the Calvin Howe Professor of Finance. Roller will be teaching undergraduate and graduate classes in finance, business ethics and strategy this fall semester.
Roller most recently served as dean of the School of Business and Management at Azusa Pacific University in Southern California, where he redeveloped the graduate programs and developed an entrepreneurship major and minor, as well as a financial planning major.
Prior to that, Roller was dean of the Jetter School of Business at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio, where he developed online master’s, bachelor’s and associate degree programs, and he developed a healthcare MBA and additional marketable concentrations in business programs.
Roller served eight years as a business professor at LeTourneau, with six years as dean of the School of Business. During that time, business school enrollments grew from 1,300 to 2,200 students and a new master’s degree in health care administration was developed. The traditional undergraduate business program was redesigned, and online business degree program concentrations grew.
The Calvin Howe Professor of Finance endowed fellowship is in memory of the late LeTourneau trustee emeritus Calvin Eugene Howe, who retired as an executive in the hospitality industry, having served several leadership roles including as vice chairman of the board of directors for Best Western International, a chain of 2,800 properties worldwide.
Medlin named first LETU Kielhorn prof
LeTourneau University has named Dr. Dana J. Medlin of Omaha, Nebraska, the first-ever Kielhorn Professor of Welding and Materials Joining Engineering.
Medlin earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering with metallurgy option, as well as his Ph,D. in Material Science Engineering, all from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Medlin has more than 30 years of experience leading multidisciplinary failure analysis and design projects in metallurgical and materials science engineering, corrosion engineering, materials joining and welding, and biomedical engineering for a variety of companies.
He most recently served as a senior managing consultant for EAG Laboratories in El Segundo, California, and Omaha, where he conducted forensic engineering investigations, failure analysis, engineering design, and maintenance metallurgical engineering problem solving.
Medlin also has taught five years as a graduate research and teaching assistant at University of Nebraska, four years as a research assistant professor at Colorado School of Mines, six years as the NUCOR Professor of Metallurgy at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, where he was the director of the biomedical engineering graduate program. He continued as an adjunct professor and provided guidance at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
The Kielhorn professorship is in memory of William H. “Bill” Kielhorn, who was a professor at LeTourneau University for 45 years. A professional engineer and certified welding inspector, Kielhorn was instrumental in the developing the university’s welding/materials joining curriculum.
SFA Gardens to host Kiwifruit Field Day
NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will host its third Kiwifruit Field Day with presentations on the growing, research and marketing of kiwifruit.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Brundrett Conservation Education Building, Room 101, at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, located at 2900 Raguet St.
Lunch will be provided, followed by a tour of the kiwifruit field trials at SFA Gardens from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available for participants.
The cost of the field day is $30 per person, and advance registration is required. To register, visit sfagardens.sfasu.edu, or search @sfa.gardens on Facebook.