Kathy Kidd retires from Austin Bank
Kathy L. Kidd, senior vice president and deposit operations manager, is retiring from Austin Bank after 21 years.
“The people of Austin Bank have always been, and will always be, our greatest strength,” said Chairman Jeff Austin Jr. “We appreciate Kathy’s commitment to the bank’s success.”
Kidd began her 49-year banking career in 1970 while attending Gladewater High School by participating in its VOE program. She later worked for First State Bank in Gladewater, City National Bank in Kilgore and First Service Bank (currently Capital One).
Kidd made the move to Austin Bank in 1998 as operations officer and bookkeeping supervisor; promoted to assistant vice president and bookkeeping manager; named vice president of Operations in 2008 and in 2017 promoted to senior vice president and deposit operations manager.
A reception in her honor is set 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Atrium of the Austin Bank at 3400 W. Marshall in Longview. The public is invited.
Robert Long joins Curtis Blakely & Co.
Robert Long, Jr. has joined Curtis Blakely & Co., P.C., CPAs as a tax manager.
His responsibilities include tax preparation and planning, accounting and numerous other business consulting services for individuals, partnerships, corporations, estates and trusts.
Long is a graduate of UT Tyler with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Texas Society of CPAs.
Curtis Blakely & Co., P.C., CPAs began in 1977 in Longview and currently has six shareholders and a staff of 26 CPAs, accountants, support staff and a network administrator. The firm’s office is located at 2403 Judson Road. Visit cbandco.com for more information.
TB&T’s Hester to continue with IBAT
AUSTIN — Christy Hester, executive vice president and chief credit officer at Texas Bank and Trust in Longview, is now immediate past chair of the Leadership Division of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas.
Hester has 30 years of community banking experience, including 16 years on the management team at Texas Bank and Trust. In addition to her recent role as Leadership Division chair, she previously served as both Leadership Division president and PAC chair of Region 5, which includes the Longview area. She is also a member of the IBAT Services board and Texas Tech School of Banking advisory board.
Several new board members also were recently elected to represent their regions. Zach Gilbert, assistant vice president at Texas Bank and Trust in Tyler, is the Region 5 president.
The newly elected board members of the nearly 700-member division will serve through 2019-20 with several staying on through 2021.
Murray’s Nolan earns specialist designation
Bethany Nolan, a real estate agent with Murray Real Estate Services LLC in Longview, recently earned the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist designation from the Luxury Home Council Inc.
Agents must complete the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist Course, meet minimum sale requirements and be in good standing with local and state licensing agencies.
Brookshire driver gets safety award
Brookshire Grocery Co. truck driver Layne Arant achieved the milestone of 1 million safely driven miles. Arant is one of 25 company drivers to have logged 1 million safely driven miles during their careers with Brookshire.
Arant reached the milestone while driving from the company’s distribution center in Monroe, Louisiana, to the Tyler distribution center. Company leaders joined Arant’s coworkers recently to congratulate him upon his arrival in Tyler. The company also will host a celebration for Arant at the distribution center in Monroe.
Adobe classes begin soon at KC-Longview
Kilgore College will offer two Adobe Creative Cloud continuing education computer classes beginning soon.
A course on how to use Adobe Photoshop will begin Sept. 16, and an Adobe Illustrator class will begin Sept. 17.
Both classes will meet once a week in the Hendrix Building at KC-Longview.
CE classes are short-term, non-credit courses to help individuals learn and improve skills for both work and leisure. Space is limited.
For more information, contact Janis Roberts at (903) 236-2054 or celgvw@kilgore.edu
Classes offered:
Adobe Creative Cloud Photoshop
■ Length: 10 weeks, 21 hours
■ Cost: $105
■ Begins: Monday (meets from 6 to 8:15 p.m. each Monday through Nov. 18)
Adobe Creative Cloud Illustrator
■ Length: 8 weeks, 24 hours
■ Cost: $115
■ Begins: Tuesday (meets from 6 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday through Nov. 5)