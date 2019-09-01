Sherman & Briscoe honors Dema, Lovett
Olivia Dema and April Lovett have been recognized for 20 years of service to Sherman & Briscoe Orthodontics in Longview.
Dema continued her orthodontic career when she joined the practice of Duren & Sherman Orthodontics in 1994. She rejoined the practice in 2004. “Olivia has served our patients as a patient manager with extreme knowledge, a gentle touch and her fun personality,” said Drs. Darrel Sherman and Patrick Briscoe.
Lovett joined the practice in August 1999 as a lab technician and is now serving the practice as a treatment coordinator. “April is instrumental in providing new patients with their orthodontic needs and conveying to them the treatment plan for each one,” the doctors said.
Maverick Technical now MavTex
GLADEWATER — Maverick Technical Systems Inc. has launched a new brand and identity — MavTex Fabrication and Supply. The company also unveiled a new logo and updated website at MavMetal.com .
“This new direction is in response to the growth and expansion of our company and the changing needs of our customers,” said Vice President Steven Ramo.
Founded in 1981, the company got its start as an electrical equipment supplier and servicer to the oilfield industry. Over the next 38 years, MavTex has established markets in oilfield process equipment, custom electronic motor controls, manufacturing power systems, electrical utility controls, electric propulsion for light rail systems, and contract manufacturing.
At its 16,000-square-foot facility, MavTex services include waterjet cutting, electrical engineering and manufacturing, mechanical design and fabrication, manufacturing process implementation, market research analyzation, and more.
To learn more, visit MavMetal.com or call (903) 845-5574.
Perryman honored by eco-devo council
Ray Perryman, founder and President of The Perryman Group in Waco, has been selected to receive the Chairman’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in Economic Development from the International Economic Development Council. The award is in recognition of Perryman’s decades-long commitment to economic development and providing the information corporations and communities need to optimize location decisions.
Perryman is author of “The Market for Prosperity,” a widely used primer on economic development, and “Texas, Our Texas,” the plan that was the catalyst for the Texas economic development program, which is one of the world’s most successful. He has been the keynote speaker at many major economic development venues around the world and has worked on initiatives on four continents. His efforts have been instrumental in the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs and trillions of dollars in capital investments.
The award will be presented at the council’s annual conference in October in Indianapolis.
Forestry group 2019 meeting in Nac
LUFKIN — The Texas Forestry Association will bring its 105th annual meeting back to the historic Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches from Oct. 16 to 18.
“The conference is open to members and non-members interested in forestry, from the family forest owner to mills and timber industry professionals,” said Rob Hughes, association executive director. “We’re excited to be back in such a great location with a rich history in forestry.”
The conference also recognizes the Outstanding Tree Farmers, Logger of the Year, and Excellence in Wood Design winners along with many other awards and recognitions.
Development board gets grant
The North East Texas Workforce Development Board has received a $718,498 grant to pay for a new Workforce Career and Education Outreach Specialist Pilot Program.
The program, which will be carried out in seven other jurisdictions in the state, will provide career services to students from sixth to 12th grade at public schools to direct students toward High Growth High Demand Occupations. Students will receive in-depth education and direction on career choices as well as access to up-to-date labor market and career data.
The North East Texas board serves Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River and Titus counties.