Buckner Westminster names executive director
Senior living community Buckner Westminster Place in Longview has named Crystal Muniz as its new executive director.
A 25-year veteran of the senior living industry, Muniz most recently served as the health care administrator for Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo, which is also operated by Buckner Retirement Services.
“Since joining the Buckner family in 2018, Crystal has continually demonstrated service and leadership excellence,” said Buckner Retirement Services Vice President and COO Brian Robbins. “I believe her experience, compassion and drive will create a seamless transition for residents and associates at Westminster Place.”
Earlier this year, Westminster Place celebrated its 25th anniversary, which is the same amount of time Muniz has served seniors.
“I started working with senior adults as a dietary aide while I was still in high school in Minnesota,” Muniz said. “Even though I was only a teenager, I knew it was my calling. And the fact Westminster Place opened the same year makes this new role seem even more like God’s plan.”
Before her role as the health care administrator for Baptist Retirement Community’s Sagecrest Alzheimer’s Care Center, Muniz’s senior living experience included business office manager, human resources and certified nursing assistant. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University and her Long Term Care Administration certificate from Tarrant County Community College.
Realtor earns military relocation certification
Bethani Dearborn with Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification.
The National Association of Realtors awards the certification to Realtors who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life.
The certification provides NAR’s members with resources to accommodate current and former military service members at any stage of their military career, and is an approved elective for NAR’s Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation.
To earn the MRP certification, Realtors must be in good standing with NAR; complete the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification course and complete two webinars.
For information, visit www.militaryrelocationpro.org.