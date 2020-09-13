Rice appointed to investment committee
William Y. Rice III of Eagle Capital Advisors in Longview has been appointed to the investment committee of Concurrent, a partnership of elite independent advisers affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services. The committee is charged with assessing the current state of the markets for advisers in the Concurrent network.
Rice is a founding partner, managing director and CEO of Eagle Capital Advisors, in addition to being a wealth adviser at Raymond James Financial Services.
Concurrent is an adviser-owned partnership of elite independent organizations working together to realize a common vision of creating a superior client experience while growing their own practices, according to Concurrent. Headquartered in San Diego, Concurrent was founded in 2016 and serves 105 advisers in 45 offices with $7.9 billion in assets under management and more than $8.3 billion under advisement as of late August.
Eagle Capital Advisors is at 140 E. Tyler St, Suite 240, in Longview.