Skeeter earns ISO 9001 Certification
Skeeter Products Inc. has earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 certification for the design and manufacturing of outboard motor fiberglass performance fishing boats.
This internationally recognized standard ensures Skeeter Products meets the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.
“Quality is at the heart of everything we do at Skeeter, and we must continuously challenge ourselves to improve our product and services to exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Jeff Stone, senior vice president, Skeeter Products. “ISO 9001 certification provides a solid foundation for the future of our company.”
ISO 9001 certification consists of several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001 ensures customers receive consistent, good-quality products and services.
Christus Trinity Clinic adds neurosurgeon
Christus Trinity Clinic, part of the Christus Good Shepherd Health System, has expanded access to neurosurgery care with the addition of Dr. James Alan Muns.
Muns specializes in the surgical treatment of diseases that affect the central nervous system, with a focus on complex spinal reconstruction, according to Christus. He has extensive training and expertise in the surgical and medical management of neurological diseases caused by congenital disabilities, cancer, traumatic injury, illness, degenerative diseases, movement disorders, pain, epilepsy and cerebrovascular disease, including hemorrhages, aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations.
Muns received his undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University before completing medical school at Texas Tech University in Lubbock and his residency in neurological surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston.
Muns also completed a complex and reconstructive spine surgery fellowship at the University of Texas – Houston Foundation for Orthopedic, Athletic, and Reconstructive Research. He is a member of the Texas and American Associations of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and the North American Spine Society.
Muns will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic at 703 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 4003, in Longview.