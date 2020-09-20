Rice appointed to investment group
William Y. Rice III of Eagle Capital Advisors in Longview has been appointed to the investment committee of Concurrent, a partnership of elite independent advisers affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services. The committee is charged with assessing the current state of the markets for advisers in the Concurrent network.
Rice is a founding partner, managing director and CEO of Eagle Capital Advisors, in addition to being a wealth adviser at Raymond James Financial Services.
Concurrent is an adviser-owned partnership of elite independent organizations working together to realize a common vision of creating a superior client experience while growing their own practices, according to Concurrent. Headquartered in San Diego, Concurrent was founded in 2016 and serves 105 advisers in 45 offices with $7.9 billion in assets under management and more than $8.3 billion under advisement as of late August.
Eagle Capital Advisors is at 140 E. Tyler St, Suite 240, in Longview.
New vice president joins Austin Bank
John Rowe has joined Austin Bank as assistant vice president and securities and facilities assistant manager.
With more than 21 years of law enforcement experience, Rowe spent 20 years with the Kilgore Police Department before retiring in May 2019. Rowe then took a security management position inside the food production industry before joining Austin Bank.
A lifelong resident of Kilgore, Rowe is a graduate of Kilgore High School and Kilgore College where he earned an Associates of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. He is also an Eagle Scout.
Texas Bank and Trust names officer
Scottie Luke has joined Texas Bank and Trust Company as senior vice president and chief risk officer.
Luke holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Texas A&M — Commerce. He is a certified community bank compliance Officer, a certified community bank internal auditor, and in 2019 completed the training and examinations required to be a certified fraud examiner.
Texas Bank and Trust Co. operates 20 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Credit union names employees of month
Chelsie Smith and Vicki Walker have been recognized by East Texas Professional Credit Union as employees of the month.
Smith helped book almost $3.9 million in indirect loans in July, while Walker booked $871,897 in loans that month.
East Texas Professional Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with membership available to anyone who lives or works in Anderson, Angelina, northern Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Smith and Upshur counties.