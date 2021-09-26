STEMCO in Longview appoints new leader
Longview-based STEMCO has promoted Chip Stuhr to vice president and general manager, a role which will see him lead all STEMCO activities, functions and performance.
STEMCO manufactures wheel-end parts for the heavy trucking industry and is a part of Charlotte, North Carolina-based ENPRO Industries.
STEMCO reported that Stuhr has more than 17 years of experience with the company, including most recently as vice president of sales and marketing. He’s had other roles in sales, product management and marketing.
Eric Vaillancourt, EnPro’s interim president and CEO, also is a former STEMCO president. He said Stuhr is a “proven leader” at STEMCO and in the industry in whom he has full confidence.
“I am honored to lead such an amazing organization,” Stuhr said. “The people, the products, the brand, and the customer base are second to none in the commercial vehicle industry. STEMCO will be focused on growing our people and the business, and it is a great privilege to help STEMCO make the roadways safer.”
Credit union names employee of the month
East Texas Professional Credit Union has recognized Iris Hernandez as the employee of the month for September.
She has worked for the credit union for two years this month. Hernandez is a float financial service representative/teller in the following branches: Carthage, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Tyler.
Her peers nominated her this past month for playing a vital role in assisting their branch to operate smoothly daily and assist with exceeding the branch loan goal. The credit union described her as a team player with a positive attitude and willingness to assist.
Groendyke named in Top 100 Trucker list
Inbound Logistics has named Groendyke Transport as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker.
With headquarters in Enid, Oklahoma, Groendyke Transport is one of the largest tank truck carriers in the nation with 40 locations nationwide, including in Longview, servicing the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Truckers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers rated for their ability to meet and surpass readers’ evolving motor freight transportation needs, the publication reported
IL editors selected this year’s class of Top 100 Truckers from a pool of more than 200 companies. Inbound Logistics editors select the best transportation providers by evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to its readers’ motor freight and logistics challenges.
“Shippers gain a competitive edge thanks to the innovative solutions and partnership approach provided by Groendyke Transport,” said Felecia Stratton, editor at Inbound Logistics. “Groendyke consistently identifies and shares ways to reduce total cost of logistics ownership while keeping customer service to the end customer at the highest levels. That’s why Inbound Logistics editors have recognized Groendyke as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker.”
BBB accepting 2022 award nominations
The Tyler-based Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas is accepting nominations for the 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence, which honor businesses and charities that demonstrate superior integrity, reliability and trustworthiness. All BBB Accredited Businesses and Accredited Charities that have a physical location within the 19 counties served by BBB Central East Texas are eligible to be nominated and to receive a prestigious BBB Award.
Nominations for businesses are due Oct. 31. The East Texas community will select this year’s recipients via online vote. The 2022 BBB Awards will be announced on KLTV in February. Make nominations at https://tinyurl.com/333wpu2d .
Christus Health presents leadership award
Christus Health presented its second Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leadership Award to Tim Hall, director of material management for Christus St. Michael Health System. He was chosen for the award from among more than 45,000 associates through a nomination process throughout the Christus Health Ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas and internationally in Chile, Colombia and Mexico.
“We congratulate Tim for his exceptional leadership and ongoing commitment to diversity by fostering an environment that respects the dignity of all around him,” said Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of Christus Health. “As we reviewed the nominations for this award, we clearly recognized Tim as an individual who has championed leadership behaviors that reflect and demonstrate the Christus Health core values of dignity, integrity, compassion, stewardship and excellence as well as his passion for developing the next generation of leaders.”
Hall’s selection was based on consistent achievement beyond his normal job role, working in partnership with colleagues internally and externally, innovative approaches and the sustainability of practices that can be replicated by others.