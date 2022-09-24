Brent Bryson
Buy Now

Brent Bryson

Attorney recognized

Brent Bryson, partner in Allen Bryson, PLLC, was named as a "Texas Rising Star" for 2022 by Super Lawyers.

It's the third consecutive year Bryson has received the recognition. The Super Lawyers research team selects no more tan 2.5% of lawyers for this honor each year.

Bryson's practice focuses on oil and gas, entity formation, compliance, probate, estate planning and collections.

Allen Bryson, PLLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Longview and Dallas. For more information about the firm visit allenbrysonlaw.com.

Recommended for You


Jo Lee Ferguson wishes she kept her maiden name - Hammer - because it was perfect for a reporter. She’s a local girl who loves writing about her hometown. She and LNJ Managing Editor Randy Ferguson have two children and a crazy husky.