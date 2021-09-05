National legal guide honors local attorneys
National legal guide The Best Lawyers in America has recognized six attorneys with Longview-based Ward, Smith & Hill in its 2022 listing for their intellectual property, patent and personal injury litigation work.
Ward, Smith & Hill founder Johnny Ward has earned Best Lawyers honors since 2016 for his work in intellectual property litigation. Name partner Wesley Hill and Of Counsel T. John Ward also earned the same recognition, with Hill receiving additional honors for his work in patent law.
Name partner Bruce A. Smith earned placement for his representation of clients in personal injury litigation on the plaintiff and defense sides.
Partner Charles “Chad” Everingham IV received honors for his intellectual property litigation and patent litigation work, and partner Claire Abernathy Henry also was recognized for patent litigation.
In addition, partner Andrea L. Fair made the Best Lawyers Ones to Watch list for the second year for intellectual property litigation. That designation recognizes midcareer attorneys who have been in practice typically for five to nine years and who exemplify outstanding professional excellence in their practice.
Known for intellectual property trials, the firm served as local counsel on a team that secured a $502.8 million patent infringement win against Apple Inc. for infringing on VirnetX’s patents. The firm also helped secure a $62.7 million award for Solas OLED Ltd. against Samsung Display Company Ltd. over infringement of screen display patents in Samsung Galaxy phones.
To learn more about the firm, visit www.wsfirm.com.
Credit union names employee of the month
Stacy Sheppard has been named July employee of the month for East Texas Professional Credit Union in Longview.
The credit union described her as someone who answers a large volume at the credit union’s call center and who inputs loan requests.
In July, Sheppard booked more than $352,965 in loans and answered 1,369 calls.
“She is very dependable and always available to the branch when needed. She volunteers each month to work more Saturdays to help when the call center is short staffed. Stacy has stayed late many Fridays trying to get a member in a vehicle by the end of the day,” information from the credit union says.
Tyler insurance agent recognized
David Fiveash, an independent insurance agent in Tyler, has been recognized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Fiveash is listed on the association’s 2021 national directory of leading local Medicare insurance agents.
“Nearly 70 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare and another 11,000 become eligible every day,” said Jesse Slome, director of the national Medicare insurance trade organization. “Medicare is a national program but the options available for seniors are local and comparing has never been more complex. We are pleased to recognize 2021’s leading Medicare insurance professionals who are committed to educating senior consumers about this important healthcare benefit.”
“Medicare can be confusing and making the wrong choice can be costly and maybe even irreversible,” said Fiveash. “I am proud to be recognized and gladly offer no-obligation comparisons of locally-available Medicare options and plans.”
Contact Fiveash at (903) 592-9100.