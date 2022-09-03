Eastman awards scholarships
Eastman Chemical Co., which has operations in Longview and Tyler, awarded $48,000 in scholarships to 24 East Texas high school students. The scholarships pay $1,000 per semester for up to two semesters, with additional scholarships and internships available.
The following area seniors are the 2022 recipients of the Eastman Chemical Co. scholarship: Justin Oliphant and Mason Mosier of Beckville High School; Raul Rebollar of Center High School; Taylor Nealy of Gilmer High School; Lindsey Robertson and Logan Bohanon of Gladewater High School; Dina Asencio, Dalen Lansdale and Conner Smith of Hallsville High School; Blake Blassingame of Harleton High School; Heath LaFleur of Kilgore High School; Michael Dennis of Leverett’s Chapel High School; Jordan Weeks of New Diana High School; Jayden Lanier of Pine Tree High School; Oscar Gonzalez and Brent Roberts of Sabine High School; Easton Ballard and Jared Hill of Spring Hill High School; Dewy Nelms of Saint Mary’s High School;, Devin Hawkins and Jose Mata of Tatum High School; Andrew Topp of Union Hill High School; Tanner Riley of West Rusk High School; and Cade Carter of White Oak High School.
Each year, Eastman Chemical Co. in Longview offers a scholarship at local high schools to a qualified graduating senior who chooses to pursue an associate degree in the field of process technology, industrial maintenance, instrumentation or welding at one of Eastman's partner Colleges. The scholarship award process is used to educate students on the career paths and validated degree programs available at local community colleges. The company's goal is to help provide area students with the education and skills needed in hopes of developing a more diverse, productive and qualified workforce.
The first Scholarship Day at Eastman was June 11 at the Learning Services training center in Longview. The day was intended to help set Eastman scholarship recipients up for success by providing them with resources and contacts they can use during the next couple of years. Seventy-five people attended, including scholarship recipients and their parents, instructors and admissions representatives from the college programs they plan to attend, Texas Workforce Solutions, Eastman High School Partnership Team members and Eastman Resource Group Leaders.
ABC Supply promotes manager
Beloit, Wisconsin-based ABC Supply Co. Inc., the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other exterior and interior building products, recently promoted Thomas Pigg, manager of its location at 1006 W. Cotton St. in Longview, to managing partner.
To be selected as a managing partner, Pigg met rigorous requirements in associate development, customer satisfaction, branch performance, safety compliance and excellence in overall business practices.
“Thomas exemplifies all the qualities we look for in our leaders,” said Mike Jost, ABC Supply’s chief operating officer. “We’re happy to recognize his hard work, leadership and commitment to his team and customers.”
Pigg started at Bradco Supply in 2005 and joined the ABC Supply team in 2010 when it acquired the company. Initially an inside sales associate, Pigg was promoted to branch manager of the Jackson, Mississippi, location in 2013. In December 2013, Pigg relocated to his current Longview branch and was named manager.
As a managing partner, Pigg continues to oversee the Longview location and will participate in ABC Supply’s National Advisory Board, which advises senior management on a wide range of topics that help shape future strategic business initiatives.
New VP for TB&T
Elizabeth Hutcheson has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust Co. as vice president, wealth and trust officer, in the bank’s wealth management division in Longview and Tyler.
Hutcheson most recently was assistant vice president, wealth management and trust officer, at Southside Bank in Tyler. She studied business management at The University of Texas at Tyler and is a Leadership Tyler, Class 34 graduate. Hutcheson serves as a volunteer for Christian Women’s Job Corp, Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County’s Bling-o fundraiser and Hospice of East Texas’ Hope Blooms fundraiser. She is also an Andy Woods Elementary PTA member.
TxDOT names new Atlanta director
The Texas Department of Transportation named Katie Martin, professional engineer, the new transportation planning and development director for the Atlanta District.
In her new position, Martin will direct the coordination of districtwide project planning and oversee advanced project development and public involvement.
Martin began with TxDOT in 2001 as a design technician. She has served as the advance planning engineer since 2018. She is a graduate of Louisiana State university and received her professional engineering license in 2010.
She and her husband of 21 years have two sons and reside in Atlanta.
Martin replaces Deanne Simmons, who accepted a position based in Austin.
New designation for physical therapist
Longview resident Kevin Johns was awarded the professional designation of board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Johns already was a physical therapist, Doctor of Science in physical therapy, an Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist, Certified Orthopaedic Manual Therapist and certified and licensed athletic trainer.
Johns specializes in the identification and rehabilitation of various non-operative and post-operative orthopedic conditions. He has a specific interest in the use of orthopedic manual therapy treatment techniques . With a background in athletic training, he has an interest in the safe return to sport for athletes rehabilitating from an injury.
“Becoming a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy demonstrates a commitment to learning and pursuing the highest level of skill with which to best serve my patients,” Johns said.
Johns graduated in 1990 from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, with a Master of Science in physical therapy. In May of 2019, he graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock with a Science Doctorate in physical therapy. Johns is a physical therapist at the Christus Good Shepherd Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in the rehabilitation services department. This fall semester, he will also be an adjunct professor in the physical therapist assistant program at Kilgore College.
Eastman recognized
Eastman Chemical Co., with facilities in Longview and Tyler, won two Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories.
The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.
“Being recognized with two gold awards in the 2022 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards is something all our Eastman team members should be proud of,” said Perry Stuckey, Eastman senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “It means we’re growing and evolving our training programs into the best of the best, which translates into better outcomes for those who go through the training and for Eastman as a company. ”
Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.