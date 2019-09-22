Encore Multimedia wins Hermes Awards
Encore Multimedia has been honored with eight 2019 Hermes Creative Awards (four platinum and four gold awards) for video and television work the company created, developed, and produced on behalf of its clients.
The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for marketing and production professionals involved in the creation of traditional and digital media that exhibits creativity and excellence.
Over 6,500 entries were submitted for this year’s competition and were judged by members of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
Longview-based Encore Multimedia serves regional, national, and international clients and specializes in strategic marketing, public relations and web development. For more information, visit encoremultimedia.com or call (903) 757-6111.
Brookshire honored as Best-In-State Employer
TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Co. has been recognized on Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for Texas.
The selection was based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family.
Based in Tyler, Brookshire is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs nearly 14,000 people in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 175 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.
In a statement, Brookshire said it recognizes that its employees are one of its most valuable assets. It honors its employees annually for their years of service and for outstanding leadership and performance and strives to be an employer of choice by offering professional development for its employees and rich benefits.
CenterPoint ranked 1st in customer satisfaction
CenterPoint Energy ranked first in customer satisfaction in the Large South Residential Gas segment for the third year in a row, according to the J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.
The study measures residential customers’ satisfaction with their natural gas utility in four U.S. geographic regions: East, Midwest, South, and West. The study examines satisfaction across six factors: safety and reliability, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, price, communications and customer service.
The results are based on responses from 57,879 online interviews conducted from September 2018 through July 2019 among residential customers of the 84 largest natural gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 62 million households.
Houston-based CenterPoint Energy Inc. has regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in about 40 states. Through its electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, it serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.
Underwriters association gets gold certification
The East Texas Association of Health Underwriters recently earned a gold certification as part of the National Association of Health Underwriters’ ongoing chapter certification program.
The national association represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.
AAON is magazine’s product of the year
AAON, a manufacturer of heating and cooling products that operates a plant in Longview, said its RN Series with Two Stage Compressors and WV Series Water-Source Heat Pump have been named 2019 Product of the Year by the readers of Consulting-Specifying Engineer.
AAON’s RN Series rooftop units with two stage compressors were the Silver award winner in the Air Movement & Humidification category.
Its WV Series vertical small packaged water-source heat pumps (one half to to 20 tons) was the Gold award winner in the HVAC Systems & Equipment category.
AAON, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has 375 employees in Longview, according to data from Longview Economic Development Corp.
Free safety courses offered at Kilgore College
The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide several free safety classes through December to help train and educate local employers, employees and the general public about proper workplace safety practices.
All courses are free but advance registration is required.
Classes will be in Kilgore in the Whitten Applied Technology Center at 1306 S. Henderson Blvd. or the Woodfin Center at 909 Ross Ave.
Continuing Education Units and certificates will be awarded upon successful completion of each course.
The courses are funded by a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company to KC Workforce Development Continuing Education.
Registration forms and course descriptions are available at kilgore.edu/rmi. To register, call Jennie Alcantar at (903) 983-8170 or email jalcantar@kilgore.edu.
September classes:
OSHA 10 General Industry (10 hours). Registration Deadline: Sept. 12
Harnesses & Fall Protection (8 hours). Registration Deadline: Sept. 19
PEC Basic Orientation (8 hours). Registration Deadline: Sept. 20
October classes:
Clean Up Hazwoper (40 hours). Registration deadline: Sept. 24
Clean Up Hazwoper Refresher (8 hours). Registration deadline: Sept. 24
OSHA 30 Gen. Industry (30 hours). Registration deadline: Oct. 8
Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours). Registration deadline: Oct. 14
Trenching & Excavation (8 hours). Registration deadline: Oct. 16
Emergency Response Hazwoper (24 hours). Registration deadline: Oct. 21
Emergency Response Hazwoper Refresher (8 hours). Registration deadline: Oct. 21
November classes:
Incident Investigation (8 hours). Registration Deadline: Oct. 29
Machine Guarding (8 hours). Registration Deadline: Nov. 5
FMCR (DOT Regulations) (8 hours). Registration Deadline: Nov. 8
Pipeline Safety Awareness (24 hours). Registration Deadline: Nov. 12
December classes:
OSHA Record Keeping (8 hours). Registration Deadline: Nov. 26
Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours). Registration Deadline: Dec. 2
Fundamentals of Industrial Hygiene (32 hours). Registration Deadline: Dec. 9
OSHA 10 General Industry (10 hours). Registration Deadline: Dec. 10