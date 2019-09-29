Anna Priebe joins Texas Oncology-Tyler
Dr. Anna Priebe has joined Texas Oncology-Tyler as it first full-time gynecologist.
With her addition, Texas Oncology gynecological cancer patients in Longview will be able to obtain surgeries closer to home.
Priebe came to Texas Oncology from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the attending physician at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Memorial Hospital and at Orange Park Medical Center. She also was the principal investigator of gynecological oncology at Cancer Specialists of North Florida.
Priebe earned a bachelor’s degree in biology form Cornell University and underwent graduate studies at Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland.
Eastman Credit Union CEO set to retire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Olan O. Jones Jr., Eastman Credit Union’s CEO and president, will retire effective Jan. 1, he said.
The board of directors said Kelly Price, credit union executive vice president, will be appointed CEO and president effective Jan. 1.
Jones has led the business for 22 years.
“Olan came to ECU at an inflection point for the credit union industry and for ECU,” said Fielding Rolston, ECU’s board chairman. “When Olan came to ECU, credit unions were just beginning to be recognized as serious alternatives for financial services and he was always striving to ensure that ECU was positioned to do the right things for all the stakeholders — members, staff, and communities.”
Changes overseen by Jones include the move from doing business with only Eastman Chemical Co. employees and their families to seeing membership opened to everyone in the communities it serves. During that time, assets have increased from $631 million to $4.8 billion and ECU has received many “top-of-class” accolades on member service, member value, and financial stability.
Price will take the top job with almost 25 years of extensive experience in several functions at Eastman Credit Union.
New events venue opens in Jacksonville
The Pines at Cherokee Farms opened its new event venue this month.
The Pines has a barn-like theme with a modern industrial design twist. The 3000-square-foot facility includes a Great Hall with 25-foot tall ceilings and a fully equipped vintage industrial bar.
The Pines is at 980 CR 1705 in Jacksonville. For more information, call (903) 939-4009.
Cheddar’s partner earns award
Seth Dupont, managing partner of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Longview, has earned Diamond Club status, one of the restaurant company’s top awards.
Dupont was recognized for his commitment to delivering the highest level of service to patrons while making a difference in the lives of patrons and co-workers, the company said.
“He delivers on our promise of classic, made-from-scratch meals served at a great value each and every day,” Cheddar’s President John Wilkerson said in a statement.
Dupont joined a group of nine managing partners from more than 160 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants in North America who were considered for the honor.
Guide looks at ag’s next generation
The Center for Rural Affairs has released “Saluting Service: A Guide to Lending and Farm Program Resources for Veterans.”
The guide highlights the needs of America’s next generation of producers, which includes those who served their country and are now pursuing a second career in agriculture.
“Awareness of U.S. Department of Agriculture farm programs and key provisions, particularly with regard to lending, is important for veterans transitioning from the military to a second career in agriculture,” said Anna Johnson, policy manager with the Center for Rural Affairs.
The white paper outlines farm programs that specifically target beginning and veteran farmers and ranchers, including Farm Service Agency loan programs and Natural Resources Conservation Service programs. Additionally, the author mentions programs and provisions that were added in the 2018 farm bill to help beginning farmers and ranchers.
Visit cfra.org/publications/SalutingService for more information and to view the guide.