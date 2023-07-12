Sherwood awardShane Sherwood, a private wealth advisor with Sherwood Financial in Longview, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager award by Five Star Professional.
The award goes to less than 7% of the wealth managers in the region based on research administered by Five Star Professional, a third-party research firm.
To receive the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager award, a wealth manager must meet 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria associated with providing quality services to clients including client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and favorable regulatory and complaint history.
Sherwood has 24 years of experience serving clients with Ameriprise Financial.
Sherwood Financial is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
Eastman recognition
Eastman, whose facility just outside Longview is one of the largest employers in the region, was recognized as part of Forbes’ first-ever Net Zero Leaders list highlighting the top 100 U.S. public companies positioning themselves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately offset them by 2050.
Out of more than 4,000 companies in the United States, 100 companies earned this distinction, and Eastman ranked number 46 on the list. This first-ever list was created using raw data from research providers Sustainalytics and Morningstar. Companies are considered in the context of their industry and location of business operations for the ranking. Also considered in the ranking are the company’s efforts with power suppliers, customers, and vendors as well as the company’s management structure to aid in risk assessment, governance, strategy, and metrics for achieving set goals.
Stock split
Tulsa-based AAON INC., a manufacturer of heating, air conditioning and ventilation equipment, announced that the company’s board of directors declared a three-for-two stock split of the company’s common stock to be paid in the form of a stock on Aug 16,.
Stockholders of record at the close of business on July 28 will receive one additional share for every two shares they hold as of that date. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares. Based on the shares outstanding as of July 4, the number of shares outstanding will increase from approximately 54.4 million to approximately 81.6 million.
AAON has a manufacturing facility in Longview.