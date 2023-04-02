Special Health Resources hires CEO
Special Health Resources has hired Shaun’ta Whitehead as its new chief executive officer.
Whitehead’s new role became effective Feb. 19. She previously served as interim CEO. Whitehead joined Special Health Resources in August 2022 as chief operating officer and brings more than 17 years’ experience leading a federally qualified health center in Chicago.
“I’ve had the honor of working closely with our Special Health Resources team for the past six months, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to build on and expand our services,” Whitehead said. “We are committed to providing affordable, comprehensive health care for the entire family.”
Special Health Resources is a comprehensive health care system, providing affordable care for the whole family. With clinics in Tyler, Jacksonville, Longview, Paris and Texarkana, as well as a fleet of mobile units to serve more rural areas, Special Health Resources provides health care to families in 23 East Texas counties and one county in southwest Arkansas.
Services include adult and pediatric primary care, adult and pediatric dental care, women’s health, immunizations, STD and HIV/ AIDS screening and treatment as well as mental health services and substance abuse treatment.
Whitehead has "dedicated her career to high-quality, efficient health care delivery and population health management with a passion to assure a more equitable health care experience for all demographics. She has served in various leadership capacities in the nonprofit and private health care sectors and is an expert in strategic initiatives, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance," a statement from the organization says.
“The [SHR] Board of Directors have selected an experienced ethical strategic leader committed to creating a climate that values diversity, inclusiveness, equity and social justice and is free from prejudice and discrimination,” Board Chair Bobby Pierce said. “She is a culturally competent leader who supports people being their authentic selves.”
Whitehead holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science from Aurora University and a Master of Science degree in Health Care Administration from St. Francis University. She is a member of the Medical Group Management Association.
ETPCU ranked 4th in nation, 1st in state
The S&P Global Market Intelligence group has ranked East Texas Professional Credit Union fourth in the nation, and the highest in Texas, among credit unions with assets of more than $100 million.
S&P Global Market Intelligence is a provider of information services and solutions to the global markets and a division of S&P Global. To compile the rankings, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculates scores for each credit union based on five measurements in comparison with industry standards: member growth; loans per member; net worth as a percentage of total assets; loan delinquency ratio; and return on average assets.
East Texas Professional Credit Union, which has a history that dates back 70 years, "has operated with conservative management principles designed to provide one of the best and safest financial institutions in the United States. Our roots extend back to 1953 with a vision for providing trusted financial service to members of any means. Our identity is built on a legacy of dependable financial solutions for our members and communities," a statement from the credit union says.
East Texas Professional Credit Union is among 38 credit unions and 25 banks in the United States that received the highest Weiss Rating of A+ Excellent out of 9,662 rated financial institutions.
Weiss Ratings define A+ Excellent institutions as, "An institution offering excellent financial security. These financial institutions have maintained a conservative stance in their business operations and underwriting practices as evidenced by a strong equity base, high asset quality, steady earnings, and high liquidity."
East Texas Professional Credit Union has held this distinction for more than a decade, with a 10 out of 10 score on capitalization, asset quality and overall stability.
Federal regulators have determined that a 7% capital to asset ratio is the benchmark for a well-capitalized financial institution. East Texas Professional Credit Union's capital to asset ratio is more than 17%.
"Through the Great Recession and the past decade, East Texas Professional Credit Union has been a safe harbor for our members. The Board of Directors and management team will continue to manage our credit union with the conservative principles that have led to the credit union being recognized nationally for its financial stability and consistent strong performance," a statement from the credit union says.