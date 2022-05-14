Arabella of Kilgore recognizes employees
Senior living community Arabella of Kilgore has recognized Administrative Assistant Yami Hale for her 15 years at the facility.
An April 11 event celebrated Hale's work.
“We made the day all about her, decorated her work space with balloons, had a huge bouquet of flowers sent to her, and invited her sweet grandbabies and daughters to celebrate with us,” Executive Director Jamie Quebedeaux said in a statement. “We had her favorite dessert, strawberry shortcake, and made a special gift basket with all kinds of her favorite goodies and gift cards. She is so deserving of this special day.”
Hale said her workplace feels like a "second home."
“I enjoy coming to work every day because I get to see the residents and put a smile on their faces...” Hale said. "I just like being able to be a part of the residents’ lives and make a difference.”
Other employers who have dedicated years of work to Arabella of Kilgore are: Susie Wheat, caregiver, 14 years; Monica Espinoza, caregiver, 12 years; Quebedeaux, nine years; Valerie Starling, lead med aide, eight years; and Linda Kenney, med aide, six.
In addition, a statewide acknowledgement was made to former Wellness Director Tammy Barrett, a licensed vocational nurse. She was awarded the 2022 Texas Assisted Living Association HERO Reward.
Carr Capital employee earns certification
Cass Carr with Carr Capital in Longview has earned his Certified Financial Planner designation.
Carr graduated from Texas Tech in December 2017 and then spent three years studying and working alongside his father, David Carr, at Carr Capital in Longview. He completed the requirements in April 2021 and just finished his first full year as a Certified Financial Planner.
AT&T makes 911 upgrades
AT&T expects to launch changes over the next few months that will make it easier for emergency services to send help to people who call 911 from mobile phones.
The company reported that new "Locate Before Route" feature uses the global positioning system instead of cell towers to provide a more precise location when people call for help from a mobile device.
"The technology helps narrow down the location of an AT&T wireless caller," the company reported. "Previously based on cell towers, location was only known within an area of several miles, but now GPS hones in to within about 55 yards for our customers. With a better location, public safety can respond faster. "
About 80% of emergency calls are made from mobile devices, the company reported.
The service should launch in Texas by mid-June.