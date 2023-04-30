Texas Bank and Trust promotes eight
Texas Bank and Trust announced employee promotions at an awards dinner in March: Allison Benton to vice president and enterprise project manager; Aida Howard to vice president, wealth management; Ryan Davis to vice president, wealth management; Linda Brooks, to assistant vice president, wealth and trust officer, wealth management; Aaron May, to administrative officer, assistant advertising manager; Ashley Patin, to administrative officer, loan servicing supervisor; Heather Mitchell, to administrative officer, operations manager, main bank; and Molly Horn, to administrative officer, facilities and support services.
Benton began employment with Texas Bank and Trust in February 2007 in the accounting department. She later transferred to the trust department as a retirement plan analyst, and then to the compliance area of the technology department. Benton currently is enterprise project manager in the bank’s operations division. Her duties include project management, contract management and vendor evaluations and implementation. She holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from East Texas Baptist University.
Howard began her career with the bank in March 2014 as an accountant in its trust division. Most recently, she has served as wealth management operations manager with responsibilities including supervision of the wealth management operations and middle office staff, assisting various wealth management officers and assistants with system processing and overseeing the generation and issuance of various annual tax documents. Howard holds a bachelor of business administration degree in management from Wiley College.
Davis joined the bank in 2011 and has served in several positions within the wealth management division. His duties include managing existing portfolios for wealth management, retirement plan services, and investment management accounts. Davis holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Baylor University.
Brooks has worked in the banking industry for 43 years. She began her career with Texas Bank and Trust in 2002 in the commercial lending division as assistant to the president. Since transferring to the wealth management division, she worked as a personal trust assistant, trust administrative support specialist and most recently as a trust administrator, managing and maintaining a portfolio of accounts consisting of personal trusts, court created trusts, IRAs, and estates. Brooks graduated from Kilgore College with an associate degree in business administration.
May joined the marketing division of the bank in 2014. He previously worked as a marketing specialist for KSA Engineers in Longview and as a reporter and photographer for the Kilgore News Herald and the Gladewater Mirror. He currently maintains the content and design of the bank’s intranet platform and leads the bank’s internal production studio, TBT Studios. May holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from The University of Texas at Tyler.
Patin has worked in the financial services industry since 2016. She joined Texas Bank and Trust in 2020 in the loan operations department and was responsible for booking loans until 2022 when she was promoted to loan servicing supervisor. She holds a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Midwestern State University.
Mitchell joined the bank in 2022. She graduated from Spring Hill High School and studied business management at Kilgore College and The University of Texas at Tyler. A graduate of the Super 1 Foods manager trainee program, she was employed with the company for 11years before beginning her banking career in 2012.
Horn joined Texas Bank and Trust in 2022 in the facilities and support services department. Her work experience includes administration, communication, management and construction. She currently assists the bank’s 28 locations with daily facility needs and capital projects.
Eastman Chemical announces earnings
Eastman Chemical Co. reiterated Friday during a conference call with analysts that it would announce the location of its second recycled plastic waste project during this quarter.
The Tennessee-based company is considering a more than $800 million investment in its Longview plant that would bring the company’s polyester plastic recycling technology, called "methanolysis," here and create about 200 jobs.
The Kingsport, Tenn. plant is expected to begin using the technology later this year, and Longview is in the running for another location in competition with sites in other states.
In its earnings report released in April, the company reported lower first quarter revenues and earnings compared with the first quarter of 2022 — revenues of $2.412 billion versus $2.714 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $246 million versus $333 million.
Kroger now accepting EBT payments
Kroger’s Dallas Division is now accepting EBT payments for all online grocery orders.
Kroger has accepted SNAP benefits for many years. Now Kroger customers throughout North Texas and portions of Northwest and Central Louisiana can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Kroger app or at kroger.com.
To begin placing digital orders today, customers can create an account through the Kroger app or at kroger.com. Add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a pickup or delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.