Texas Bank and Trust makes promotion
Texas Bank and Trust has promoted Alex Myers to vice president and manager of treasury services in the bank’s Fort Worth location.
Myers studied business administration at Columbia College and the University of Missouri, both in Columbia, Missouri. His banking experience spans 11 years as a treasury management officer, business banker, business services support manager, and business services support specialist in Missouri and in Texas.
Texas Bank and Trust Company operates 20 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.