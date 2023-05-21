Two promoted at Texas Bank and Trust
Melinda Beatty has been promoted to senior vice president, chief compliance officer/CRA officer at Texas Bank and Trust, and Rachel Speed is now assistant vice president and loan technology and project manager.
An employee of the bank since 2006, Beatty has served as compliance/CRA officer, assistant compliance officer, regional retail manager, retail operations manager, branch manager, and operations manager. She holds a bachelor of business administration in management from The University of Texas at Tyler where she was awarded the Marketing and Management Association 1995 Outstanding Member Award, the Dean’s Scholarship, and the E.P. (Pop) Christenson Memorial Scholarship. Beatty is a graduate of the 2004-2005 Leadership Longview Class and is a past member of the East Texas Builders Association, the Women’s Council of Realtors and Women in Longview.
Speed has worked in the banking industry for 15 years, the past seven with Texas Bank and Trust, and most recently as application support supervisor. Speed now oversees all systems for the lending division, manages lending vendor relationships and project implementation. A graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, she studied business at Tyler Junior College.
Henderson banker awarded scholarship
The Independent Bankers Association of Texas Education Foundation has awarded Steven Booker, senior vice president at Texas Bank in Henderson, the 2023 Building Better Bankers Scholarship to attend the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
The Building Better Bankers Scholarship will cover half the tuition for all three years of the school.
“The mission of the IBAT Education Foundation and the goal of this scholarship is to build better bankers by supporting university banking programs in Texas,” said Education Foundation President Shay Iacoponelli. “At IBAT, we’re committed to the future of community banking and recognize that quality education is key to a bank’s future success.”
Booker has been in the banking industry for more than six years, four at Texas Bank.
Sparklight offers new WiFi program
Broadband communications provider Sparklight has launched Wall-To-Wall WiFi, a whole-home connectivity solution that provides fast, reliable and secure internet throughout the home, according to the company.
Teaming up with eero, an Amazon company, Sparklight will offer the eero Pro6E to deliver comprehensive WiFi coverage throughout the home — regardless of size or shape, creating a wide-ranging signal that eliminates dead zones, according to the company.
Wall-To-Wall WiFi connects and transmits wirelessly up to 1 Gig, while eero’s TrueMesh technology learns the layout of a network to intelligently route traffic and help optimize a customer's WiFi.
Every eero device comes with encryption and security protocols and ongoing security updates to help protect against the latest threats, according to Sparklight. Also, eero Secure enhances a home's eero with services to help keep connected devices safe and secure with advanced parental control features, active threat protection and ad blocking.
An eero Plus option will be available to customers, providing an additional layer of advanced online security with eero Dynamic DNS, licenses for 1Password, Malwarebytes, and encrypt.me VPN and more.
The company’s new Wall-To-Wall WiFi is managed through an app, which enables customers to view and manage their network from anywhere and at any time, according to the company.
Teacher-attorney in Henderson recognized
Suellen Perry, a Henderson High School teacher and practicing attorney, has been named one of three Teachers of the Year by the American Lawyers Alliance.
A panel of three judges with the alliance reviewed Perry’s body of work, calling it “exemplary, creative and dedicated.” The alliance honors three high school teachers each year who have made significant contributions in the area of law-related education and who have developed programs that have:
Furthered the understanding of the role of the courts, law enforcement agencies and the legal profession;
Helped students recognize their responsibilities as well as their rights;
Encouraged effective law-related education programs in their schools and communities; and
Increased communication among students, educators and those involved professionally in the legal system.
Perry teaches law-related classes including courts, business law and dual-credit criminal justice at Henderson High School as well as sponsors the high school mock trial team. Perry led this year’s team to a first-place victory in the regional rounds, earning a trip to the state-level competition.
Perry will be honored in a formal ceremony on Aug.4 in Denver.
Westlake announces regular dividend
The Board of Directors of Westlake Corp. has declared a regular dividend distribution of 35.7 cents per share for the first quarter of 2023. This dividend will be payable on June 8 to stockholders of record on May 23.
This is the 75th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.
AAON declares regular dividend
AAON's board of directors has declared the company's next regular quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share, 48 cents annually, payable on June 30 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 9.