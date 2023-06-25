VeraBank employees graduate school
VeraBank employees Michelle Lowe and Shea Vestal have completed the graduate program at Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
Lowe and Vestal were among more than 90 graduates at the commencement exercises held June 9.
SMU’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking has educated professionals and created leaders in its industry since 1957, according to VeraBank. From essential core banking elements to the latest management strategies, the three-year program is designed to prepare mid-and upper-level financial services managers for advanced roles of responsibility within their organizations.
“We’re incredibly proud to have Michelle and Shea on the VeraBank team. The time and effort they invested during this rigorous program speaks volumes to their leadership and commitment to the bank and our customers. It’s quite an accomplishment,” said Brad Tidwell, VeraBank president and CEO. “The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU is one of the most prestigious banking schools in the country. To have our employees complete this program illustrates their dedication to providing exceptional service and expertise to the communities we serve.”
Lowe graduated at the top of her 2023 class as valedictorian and served as a class officer during her three-year stint in the program.
Lowe, a native of Bullard, has been with VeraBank since 2020 and started working in the financial industry in 2010. She currently serves as vice president and credit underwriting manager.
A longtime Henderson resident, Vestal joined VeraBank in 2010 and serves as vice president and mortgage lender.
New UT Health East Texas physician
UT Health East Texas is expanding cardiothoracic surgery in Tyler with the addition of board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Tyrone Galbreath.
Galbreath’s special areas of medical interest involve applying minimally invasive techniques in heart and lung surgery and robotic chest procedures.
Galbreath sees patients at 700 Olympic Plaza Circle, Suite 510, in Tyler. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 595-6680.
Free storage offered at U-Haul
U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents in the Ark-La-Tex region who were affected by this month's storm.
“As our neighbors begin to clean up their properties, we want to provide a safe place where they can store their things,” said Warren Iles, U-Haul Company of Northern Louisiana president. “We encourage anyone in need of a storage unit to give us a call and take advantage of our disaster relief program.”
The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility.