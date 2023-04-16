VeraBank president gets national appointment
The Independent Community Bankers of America has announced that Brad Tidwell, president and CEO of VeraBank, has been elected to serve as chairman on ICBA’s Legislative Issues Committee.
“As someone who is committed to the communities we serve and an advocate for the community banking industry, I’m proud to support ICBA’s efforts to highlight the important role community banks serve both locally and in our nation’s economy,” Tidwell said. “As relationship bankers, community banks remain focused on the needs of their customers nd work hard to earn and retain their trust every day. I’m proud to be a community banker and to be called to serve to preserve our industry’s legacy for future generations.”
In addition to helping shape and promote ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Tidwell’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Texas to advocate pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.
“Brad is a respected civic leader and community banker who has graciously volunteered his time and resources to advocate and promote the important role of community banks in our financial system,” said ICBA Chairman Derek Williams, president and CEO of Century Bank & Trust in Milledgeville, Ga. “We are honored that Brad has accepted this appointment and extend our heartfelt appreciation for his ongoing efforts to ensure the future of community banking remains bright.”
VeraBank is based in Henderson and has locations in Longview.
Texas Bank and Trust makes promotions
Texas Bank and Trust has promoted Emma Bothwell to assistant vice president and real estate risk manager and Kelli Horn Epperson to assistant vice president and area operations manager.
Both women work in the bank’s Tyler market.
Bothwell has been employed by Texas Bank and Trust since 2017 and has been real estate risk manager since 2021. Her responsibilities include the management of the bank’s appraisal and environmental risk functions. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Tyler, where she was a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and president of the Financial Management Association.
Epperson began her career with the bank in its main branch location in 2012 in Longview. She was subsequently promoted to operations manager at the Broadway location in Tyler and manages operations in the Grande Avenue office.
Sparklight opens charity fund applications
Sparklight, along with the other Cable One family of brands, have opened spring applications for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.
Applications are accepted through April 30.
Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Hargray, and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas: education and digital literacy; hunger relief and food insecurity; and community development.
This past year, the company awarded grants to almost 60 nonprofit organizations, including those serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance and supplying food to those in need.
“We are committed to helping strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work by giving back to the local nonprofits who do so much to support our communities,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.
For information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, visit sparklight.com/charitablegiving .
HeartsWay Hospice employee earns honor
Tracy Brown, director of social services at HeartsWay Hospice of NE Texas, has received the Charley Wasson Hospice Advocacy Award.
The award recognizes individuals who are committed to the core values of hospice and have a unique approach to providing and extending hospice services and exhibit professional and personal development during their work, according to HeartsWay
Brown, a licensed clinical social worker, has been on staff at HeartsWay for more than 25 years. She also coordinates HeartsWay's annual Kid's Grief Camp for area children.
In addition, she organizes HeartsWay's annual Seldon Graha, MD Lectureship and the organization's annul Ethics Seminar that offers continuing education credits to local social workers for free.