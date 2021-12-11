Technology firm recognized
Longview-based technology firm BuySTARcase.com received a 2022 Innovation Award at the Consumer Electronics Showcase.
The company described its STARcase is "an innovative, app-controlled smartphone case with automatic charge technology that displays customized notifications on a LED screen for calls, texts, emails, and third-party apps."
"The STARcase syncs with the user's contacts and apps, allowing the user to choose from hundreds of light shows, animated icons, and customizable scrolling text to view messages and notifications on the back of the phone," information from the company said. "It also provides industry-first 'smart charging' capability, allowing the user to customize when and how much to charge the phone from the case, reducing the prospects of ever being caught with a dead phone battery."
"We are thrilled to be named a CESB. 2022 Innovation Award Honoree," said Tom Coverstone, chief innovation officer at BuySTARcase.com. "We have spent years engineering, modifying, and perfecting the STARcase. It is an honor to be recognized with the prestigious CES Innovation Award as recognition for the team's exceptional efforts."
The CES Innovation Awards are an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of more than 1,800 submissions, and the STARcase won in the Mobile Phone and Accessories Category.
Firm announces new hires
Accounting firm Henry & Peters recognized several new employees and promotions this month for its offices in Tyler, Longview and Frisco.
Tyler
Ashley Sessions joined Henry & Peters' Tyler office Oct. 11 as administrative assistant. She has worked in the legal arena for more than 26 years, including criminal, real estate, corporate transactional, employment and civil litigation. Sessions received her Court Administrator Certificate from the Texas Association of Court Administration in 2018 and 2019 and is an AAERT Certified Electronic Recorder – CER-1267 as of September 2020.
Kathryn Blakeley began working office Nov. 2 as administrative coordinator. She has more than five years of experience in telephone customer service and front office etiquette.
Lori Johnson joined Henry & Peters' Tyler office Nov. 29 as supervisor in accounting solutions. She has been working in the accounting/management field since 1999.
Longview
Brenda Diosdado became a staff associate in the Accounting Solutions department in Longview on Nov. 29. Diosdado graduated from East Texas Baptist University in 2017. She attended The University of Texas at Tyler, received her letter of intent last year and is currently preparing for REG CPA exam.
Frisco
Jaclyn Kostrzewa joined Henry & Peters' Frisco office Oct. 25 as office manager. She received her bachelor’s in criminal justice at University of Illinois Chicago.
Andrew Smith began working at the Frisco office Nov. 2 as tax manager. He previously was a tax manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas. Smith graduated Cum Laude from Texas Tech University in Lubbock with his Master of Science in Accounting.
Promotions, education
The following employees were promoted to supervisor: Megan Mathison, Andrew Midkiff, Jerusha Hamrick, Brynn Davis, Sheila Austin, Zuly Mendoza and Vera Smith. Riley Freeman, Tracy Sheram and Deidra Case were promoted to senior associate.
Zuly Mendoza and Paige Pinkston earned their CPA licenses, and Zoila Mojarro-Ibarra will graduate this month with her Master of Accountancy from The University of Texas at Tyler.
New doctor
UT Health East Texas in Tyler is expanding orthopedic trauma surgery services in Tyler with the addition of Dr. Anthony Rhorer.
Rhorer is a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic trauma surgeon at UT Health East Texas Orthopedic Institute. He earned his Doctor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C., where he also completed his orthopedic surgery residency. During his residency, he spent two months at the world famous Ilizarov Science Center for restorative traumatology and orthopedics in the Russian Federation, which is the birthplace of modern limb lengthening and deformity correction. Rhorer completed his trauma fellowship at Tampa General Hospital/Florida Orthopedic Institute where he honed his skills in multiple trauma and post-traumatic reconstruction.
He sees patients at 700 Olympic Plaza, Ste. 600, in Tyler. For information, call 903-596-3844.