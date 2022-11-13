Sears retires from water district
The Northeast Texas Municipal Water District honored Walt Sears Jr., general manager of the district, with a retirement dinner in Hughes Springs on Nov. 3. The dinner celebrated his "25 years of outstanding service to the citizens of Northeast Texas and the district," information from the district said.
Sears joined the district as general manager in 1998 having previously served as the attorney for the district. In that time the district increased its assets from $19 million to $44 million.
"The quality, reliability and supply of water in the Northeast Texas area was brought to levels unheard of before his tenure," information from the district said.
Sears is currently serving as the president of the Texas Water Conservation Association, the senior statewide water organization of Texas, and is also the Texas vice president of the Red River Valley Association, the four state authority over the Red River.
George Otstott, president of Northeast Texas Municipal Water District, said, “The board and the citizens we serve will always remember the unique contributions, accomplishments and selfless service Walt brought to us. He will be sorely missed and we wish Walt and his lovely wife, Kris, the happiest and most enjoyable years of retirement.”
The Northeast Municipal Water District supplies more than 1 billion gallons of drinking water annually as well as untreated water to 220,000 customers in eight counties in the Cypress River Valley of East Texas from its Lake O’ the Pines reservoir located near Jefferson. It also provides environmental protection and recreation throughout the Cypress River Basin.
Aaon sales record
Aaon Inc., which employs more than 500 people in Longview, reported record net sales for the third quarter of 2022. Sales were 75% higher than a year ago, $242.6 million compared with $138.6 million.
Net quarterly income was $27.4 million, or 51 cents per diluted share, compared with year ago quarterly income of almost $15.6 million, or 29 cents per diluted share.
Texas Bank and Trust hires officer
Charli McCue has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust as assistant vice president and digital strategist in the bank’s operations division based in Longview.
McCue has extensive experience in the regulatory supervision of financial institutions, having served as a Commissioned Bank Examiner for the Texas Department of Banking for the past eight years.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from The University of Texas at Arlington-College of Business.