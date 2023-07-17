Eastman certification
The Wildlife Habitat Council recently certified the environmental education program at Eastman’s Texas Operations site in Longview. The program has been Certified Gold, signifying leadership among more than 600 Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification programs.
The site’s longstanding environmental education program received initial certification in 2013. It provides site-based outdoor learning opportunities to numerous groups in Gregg and Harrison Counties and beyond. Partnering with environmental entities, such as the Texas A&M Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service, the education program reaches hundreds of students and informal learners each year.
“We are honored to receive this Conservation Certification for our education programs,” said Andrew Coggins, vice president and general manager, Eastman’s Texas Operations. “Our employees are active throughout our surrounding communities, but our Nature Center here in Longview allows us to leverage our unique resource to educate teachers, students and many other groups about wildlife habitat and Eastman’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”
A mainstay of the program is the Forest Awareness Tours, which are half or full-day events that utilize Eastman’s 0.6-mile walking trail. The trail includes nine outdoor classrooms as well as an observation beehive. During these tours, pre-K to high school-age students explore the site and visit several interactive learning stations, covering topics such as forestry, bees, birds, soil and water.
Eastman’s Conservation Certification program also promotes education by hosting regular Project Learning Tree® training events that local educators and pre-service teachers are encouraged to attend. This workshop introduces various activities that utilize the on-site trail as an outdoor classroom and provides attendees with the necessary lesson plans and other materials to effectively conduct these and other activities with their own students.
Wildlife Habitat Council promotes and certifies habitat conservation and management on corporate lands through partnerships and education. WHC-assisted wildlife habitat and conservation education programs are found in 48 states and 24 countries.
Dickey's award
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, the 82-year-old, Texas-style barbecue brand, was recently named a recipient of the Texas Treasure Business Award by the Texas Historical Commission. The program began in 2005 and pays tribute to the state’s well-established businesses and their historical contributions to multiple communities across Texas.
“We are so honored to be named as a Texas Treasure business,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “As a family business it has always been important for us to offer great barbecue, exceptional service, and to continue to ensure our legacy for many years to come.”
With more than eight decades of restaurant history, Dickey’s is the largest barbecue brand in the world with more than 500 locations in more than 40 states and eight countries. The brand’s original location opened in 1941 in Dallas, and still serves guests from the same location today. A Dickey's location opened earlier this year in Longview at 1903 W. Loop 281.
New USPS service
The United States Postal Service has a new shipping option, USPS Ground Advantage. Ground Advantage "provides a simple, reliable, and more affordable way to ship packages in two-to-five business days across the continental United States," the postal service said in a prepared statement.
“USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer – for our customers, the industry and USPS. By efficiently and effectively integrating our ground transportation model to the magnificence of our last mile delivery operations, we can now offer the most compelling ground shipping offering in the market,” said Louis DeJoy, United States Postmaster General and CEO. “With USPS Ground Advantage, we are ready to compete for an increased share of the growing package business.”
With the product’s launch, USPS is retiring three offerings: USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground and USPS First-Class Package Service as well as Ground Returns and First-Class Package Return Service.
A new shipping portfolio – comprised of USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Connect Local and Regional – positions USPS to compete effectively for any package under 25 pounds that can be transported by ground, within a region across states, and across the country, the postal service reported
USPS Ground Advantage Key Features
Packages delivered in 2-5 business days across the continental United States.
Free package pickup service at home or in-office.
Business customers can use USPS Ground Advantage return service as a convenient option for customers who need to send items back.
$100 insurance included on USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Ground Advantage Return packages. Customers can purchase up to $5,000 in additional coverage.
To bring USPS Ground Advantage to market, the Postal Service is launching an integrated marketing campaign through the fall leveraging Direct Mail, digital, search, social and radio to reach every American business.