AAON announces promotions
AAON announced that Gene Stewart is now executive vice president of AAON. Also, the board of directors of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, AAON Coil Products, elected Doug Wichman as executive vice president of AAON Coil Products.
Stewart has served as president of AAON Coil Products, based in Longview, from April 2020 until December 2021. Prior to April 2020, Stewart served as president of North Texas Farm & Garden, a power equipment business specializing in commercial and residential equipment. Stewart also previously served as the aftermarket business leader – parts and warranty service for AAON from January 2013 through January 2015. Stewart was the parts sales and distribution leader for Texas AirSystems from April 2009 through 2012 and prior to that spent more than 15 years in several positions at Trane, including parts distribution and LCU equipment sales. He has a bachelor's degree in management and marketing from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Wichman has been with the company since 2013. Prior to this promotion, he most recently served as AAON’s director of manufacturing in Tulsa, and before that held several roles, including plant manager from 2017 to 2018 and manufacturing engineer from 2013 to 2017. Wichman has extensive knowledge and experience with all aspects of AAON’s manufacturing processes. He earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Montana Tech and a master's from the University of Montana.
Murray promoted
Nancy Murray with RBC Wealth Management in Longview was promoted to senior vice president-financial advisor.
RBC Wealth Management financial advisors help to assist individual and corporate clients in selecting appropriate investments including stocks, taxable and tax-exempt bonds, options and mutual funds. They also assist clients with retirement plans and money management programs.
Murray holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Baylor University. In addition to her career at RBC, Murray has also recently served as the founding president of the Arts!Longview Cultural District. She also is a past president of the Junior League of Longview, Leadership Longview, Longview 2020 and the Gregg County American Heart Association.
Realtor of Year named
Roxanne Browning, Realtor with Summers Cook & Co. Real Estate Brokerage, was named Realtor of the Year for 2021 for the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
She was recognized during the annual Installation and Awards Banquet Dec. 9 at The Texan in Kilgore. This special award recognizes a member who shows a variety of contributions to the local association, the community, and the state and national level and demonstrates the spirit of being a Realtor.
Browning served the local banking industry for 28 years, which helped pave the way for her real estate profession. She became a Texas Realtor in 2012 and joined Summers Cook & Co. Real Estate Brokerage, formerly known as Summers Real Estate Group.
She has lived in Longview since 1970 and serves her clients throughout the East Texas area whether buying or selling.
“It’s pure joy to get to serve my clients, develop new friendships and be a part of their story by helping them through the process of buying and selling," Browning said. "It can be a big decision to buy and sell and my goal is to use my expertise on a professional and personal level to see my clients reach their overall goals.”
Her leadership roles include serving as 2021 chairman for the Longview Area Association of Realtors and in prior years she served the board of officers and directors as incoming chairman, vice chairman, secretary/treasurer and director. Soon after she became a realtor, in 2013, she received the honor of being named Longview Area Association of Realtors Rookie of the Year. She has chaired the Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee at the local level promoting being an advocate for private property rights.
She is a 2021 graduate from Texas Realtors Leadership Program. She currently serves the Texas Realtors Member Benefits Committee and Professional Standards Committee. She enjoys attending Texas Realtors Meetings to understand what’s coming down the pipeline and shaping the real estate profession.
She is a member of the National Association of Realtors and a member of the President’s Circle in 2019. She completed her National Association of Realtors Commitment to Excellence designation in 2020.
She supports Go Red for Women by serving as Circle of Red Chairman for 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and being a current member of Circle of Red since 2014. She and her husband, Ronnie are active members of Mobberly Baptist Church. They have two children and three grandchildren.