Assumed names filed in Gregg County from April 12 to 23:
Karen Sanchez doing business as Serenity Scents
Conicia Harmon doing business as Love With Joy Home Health Care
Emily L. Kidwell Ramey doing business as Sig Ramey Insurance
Michael P. Davis doing business as SedgewickJimmy
Thomas G. Alexander doing business as Clear Window Cleaning Service
Eric Berryhill, et al., doing business as Berryhill Business Group
Tucker Yielding doing business as All American Pressure Washing
Shirley M. Anderson doing business as New Life Outreach Boarding Home (S. Mobberly Street)
Shirley M. Anderson doing business as New Life Outreach Boarding Homes (S. High Street)
Stephanie Bates doing business as Chosen Notary Services
Johnna Blalock doing business as Neat Freaks Commercial Cleaning Services
Cleto Romero Fierros doing business as Fierros Painting
Kendal Jones, et al., doing business as Elite Daily Labor
Kristopher London, et al., doing business as Step Up Credit Repair
Christopher Rowan doing business as Rowan’s Pumping Service
Erika Jill Torres, et al., doing business as JBG Remodeling
Tara Instine, et al., doing business as K&T Dump Trucks and Transport
Tamika Franklin doing business as Ms. Tees Boutique
Remington Cosper doing business as Reliant Painting