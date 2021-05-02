Assumed names filed in Gregg County from April 12 to 23:

Karen Sanchez doing business as Serenity Scents

Conicia Harmon doing business as Love With Joy Home Health Care

Emily L. Kidwell Ramey doing business as Sig Ramey Insurance

Michael P. Davis doing business as SedgewickJimmy

Thomas G. Alexander doing business as Clear Window Cleaning Service

Eric Berryhill, et al., doing business as Berryhill Business Group

Tucker Yielding doing business as All American Pressure Washing

Shirley M. Anderson doing business as New Life Outreach Boarding Home (S. Mobberly Street)

Shirley M. Anderson doing business as New Life Outreach Boarding Homes (S. High Street)

Stephanie Bates doing business as Chosen Notary Services

Johnna Blalock doing business as Neat Freaks Commercial Cleaning Services

Cleto Romero Fierros doing business as Fierros Painting

Kendal Jones, et al., doing business as Elite Daily Labor

Kristopher London, et al., doing business as Step Up Credit Repair

Christopher Rowan doing business as Rowan’s Pumping Service

Erika Jill Torres, et al., doing business as JBG Remodeling

Tara Instine, et al., doing business as K&T Dump Trucks and Transport

Tamika Franklin doing business as Ms. Tees Boutique

Remington Cosper doing business as Reliant Painting

Recommended for You