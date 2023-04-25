Assumed names filed in Gregg County from April 17-21:

Maria Jose Magdeleno Hernandez doing business as Lashes By MJ

Sherol Allen doing business as Kidz Biz Niz

Sherol Allen doing business as Reaching Our Communities

Edgar Alejandro Rodriguez Muniz doing business as RD2 Rustic Workshop

Bradley Thomas Woodward doing business as B&N Home Improvements

Terrell Heslep doing business as Terrell Heslep Custom Homes

Mauricio Rodriguez doing business as Brothers Roofing

Danny Gregory doing business as In and Out Automotive

Allen W. Calico Jr. doing business as C9

Shakonda Lashawn Avery doing business as Avery Queen Hair Salon

Donald Ray Coleman doing business as C And B Gods Property Construction