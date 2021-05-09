Assumed names filed in Gregg County from April 26-30:

Shannon Blanton doing business as Legacy Education Services

Khamerone Morrison doing business as Maid in East Texas

Karen Rachelle Nelson doing business as KRD

Karen R. Nelson doing business as Nelson Mobile Express Notary

Roderick Lee Dillon doing business as DWS

John King et al. doing business as Kilgore Crane Service

Takita C. Page doing business as Takita’s Boutique

Thomas Tippit doing business as For the Collectors

Meredith Autry doing business as Little Bitty Bakery

Denisa Thompson doing business as Niecy Notary Service

Marvin L. Green Jr. doing business as Greenway Move & Haul Services

Roque Jose doing business as J SI Pool Service

Lesia Daniels doing business as Daniels Lawn Care

Roel Morales doing business as Rmor Production

Briunna Hawkins doing business as Resche Hair Collection

