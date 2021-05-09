Assumed names filed in Gregg County from April 26-30:
Shannon Blanton doing business as Legacy Education Services
Khamerone Morrison doing business as Maid in East Texas
Karen Rachelle Nelson doing business as KRD
Karen R. Nelson doing business as Nelson Mobile Express Notary
Roderick Lee Dillon doing business as DWS
John King et al. doing business as Kilgore Crane Service
Takita C. Page doing business as Takita’s Boutique
Thomas Tippit doing business as For the Collectors
Meredith Autry doing business as Little Bitty Bakery
Denisa Thompson doing business as Niecy Notary Service
Marvin L. Green Jr. doing business as Greenway Move & Haul Services
Roque Jose doing business as J SI Pool Service
Lesia Daniels doing business as Daniels Lawn Care
Roel Morales doing business as Rmor Production
Briunna Hawkins doing business as Resche Hair Collection