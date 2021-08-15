Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 2 to 6:

Amanda Veasy et al. doing business as The Center

Wendel Scott Womack doing business as Redline Roofing Kilgore

Wendel Scott Womack doing business as Redline Roofing Longview

Elantra Gabrielle Ingram doing business as Catch These Hands

Natasha Marez Joaquin doing business as M J Services

Kneicha Oneal doing business as Royal Kustomz

Timothy Ray Williams II doing business as RPP Service Company

Taylar Sneed doing business as CPR & Nurse Essentials

Charles Tatum doing business as Ark Credit

Logan Hunter Hickerson et al. doing business as DRD Services

Theodore Lloyd Jr. doing business as Elite Eats

Jaden Faith Henderson doing business as Walking Cactus Boutique

Seth Robert Bitler doing business as Butler Firm

Rosalino Miranda doing business as Miranda Lawn Care

Recommended for You